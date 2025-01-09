UFC quietly releases MMA legend Urijah Faber

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released mixed martial arts legend Urijah Faber, who many didn’t realize was still on the roster.

When it comes to legendary fighters who turned to coaching in mixed martial arts, Urijah Faber is right up there with the best of them. He has achieved some wonderful things in his career, and that goes for both in and outside of the cage. Regardless of whether you liked him or hated him during his prime, there’s no denying what he’s been able to accomplish.

In the Octagon, we haven’t seen him in five years since his head kick knockout defeat at the hands of Petr Yan. It came as Yan was really beginning to surge up through the ranks, whereas Faber was coming off the back of a return victory over Ricky Simon. Given that he hasn’t competed since then, many had already assumed he’d retired – with the man himself even saying so not so long ago.

As it turns out, he was still contracted and part of the roster – as far as the UFC Roster Watch X page is concerned, that is. Now, however, that’s no longer the case.