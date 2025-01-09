UFC quietly releases MMA legend Urijah Faber

By Harry Kettle - January 9, 2025

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released mixed martial arts legend Urijah Faber, who many didn’t realize was still on the roster.

Urijah Faber

When it comes to legendary fighters who turned to coaching in mixed martial arts, Urijah Faber is right up there with the best of them. He has achieved some wonderful things in his career, and that goes for both in and outside of the cage. Regardless of whether you liked him or hated him during his prime, there’s no denying what he’s been able to accomplish.

RELATED: Urijah Faber done with MMA, but interested in potential BKFC fight or boxing match: “I love competing”

In the Octagon, we haven’t seen him in five years since his head kick knockout defeat at the hands of Petr Yan. It came as Yan was really beginning to surge up through the ranks, whereas Faber was coming off the back of a return victory over Ricky Simon. Given that he hasn’t competed since then, many had already assumed he’d retired – with the man himself even saying so not so long ago.

As it turns out, he was still contracted and part of the roster – as far as the UFC Roster Watch X page is concerned, that is. Now, however, that’s no longer the case.

Faber removed from UFC roster

At the age of 45, Urijah Faber is focusing on pastures new. He’s already cemented himself as a legend in this sport and he has absolutely nothing to prove. Plus, at this point in his life, there’s no real reason for him to consider getting in there again.

What is your favorite memory from the career of Urijah Faber? Out of his achievements in the realm of coaching, which one stands out above the rest? Let us know your thoughts on this and the state of the UFC as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC Urijah Faber

Related

Michael Page

Michael Page is fine with Shara Magomedov shooting takedowns at UFC Saudi Arabia

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2025
Dana White
UFC

Dana White reveals his most vulnerable moment in the UFC

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2025

UFC president Dana White has revealed when he felt the most vulnerable during his many years with the promotion.

Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas
Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern wishes she never took Amanda Ribas fight back in 2019, vows to get different result at UFC Vegas 101

Cole Shelton - January 8, 2025

Mackenzie Dern is looking to avenge her 2019 loss to Amanda Ribas on Saturday.

Dana White, Turki Alalshikh
UFC

REPORT | Saudi Arabia, UFC and TKO Group set to create new professional boxing league

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

According to a recent report, Saudi Arabia’s PIF, and the UFC could announce a boxing league as soon as this month.

Payton Talbott, Andrew Tate
UFC

Payton Talbott hopes to fight 'poison' Andrew Tate after UFC 311 return: "He has this vendetta against women"

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

UFC bantamweight contender Payton Talbott wants a fight with Andrew Tate.

Amanda Ribas

Amanda Ribas calls for a title shot with win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 101

Cole Shelton - January 8, 2025
Sean O’Malley
UFC

Tim Welch explains why Sean O’Malley ditched social media following UFC title loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - January 8, 2025

Sean O’Malley has taken a break from social media, and his head coach has explained why.

Colby Covington
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping thinks Colby Covington would be at 'massive disadvantage' if he moves up to middleweight

Fernando Quiles - January 8, 2025

Michael Bisping feels a move up to the middleweight division would be a tough challenge for Colby Covington.

Sean Strickland, Chris Curtis
Sean Strickland

Chris Curtis reveals repairs in friendship with Sean Strickland

Harry Kettle - January 8, 2025

UFC fighter Chris Curtis has revealed the repairs that have been made in his complicated friendship with Sean Strickland.

Henry Cejudo
Song Yadong

Henry Cejudo rips Song Yadong following UFC Seattle main event announcement

Harry Kettle - January 8, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has ripped into Song Yadong following the announcement of their UFC Seattle main event.