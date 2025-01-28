Johan Ghazali expects toughest battle yet versus Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 

Teenage Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali has sensed that a showdown with fellow brawler Johan Estupinan was inevitable. The pair have been climbing the ranks for some time now, and there’s no better place to see who’ll prevail than at ONE 170.

The fiery flyweights collide on Friday, January 24, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena. The contest isn’t expected to go all three rounds.

The Malaysian-American star and Estupinan have been on similar trajectories. They’ve both risen to stardom through the ONE Friday Fights series, scoring a multitude of knockouts between them.

The flyweight realm is only big enough for one of them. So the 18-year-old was far from surprised by a match-up with the Colombian.

“Honestly I was expecting to fight him next because we’re both up and coming and have a lot of hype behind us so it would only make sense to make us fight,” Ghazali said.

“I felt super motivated after I signed to fight him because it’s not an easy fight, but a fun one for sure.”