Chris Weidman opens up on short-lived retirement after signing with Global Fight League: “I love to compete”

By Josh Evanoff - January 27, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has signed with the Global Fight League.

Chris Weidman

‘The All-American’ is fresh off his return to the octagon at UFC 310 last month in Las Vegas. Back for the first time since a controversial win over Bruno Silva in March, Chris Weidman faced Eryk Anders. Despite a first-round knockdown from the former champion, he was finished in the closing seconds of the second frame.

A few weeks following that defeat, Chris Weidman announced his retirement. Appearing on the UFC 311 preview show alongside Daniel Cormier and others, the middleweight great put down the gloves for good. However, Weidman’s retirement ended up lasting just a few short weeks. Earlier this month, he signed with the Global Fight League.

The upstart league founded by Darren Owen hopes to start holding events in April, and they’ve already signed a lot of ex-UFC talent. Names such as Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson, Paige VanZant, and more, have all signed with the Global Fight League. On their inaugural broadcast last week, Weidman was drafted to Team New York.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER AND CHAEL SONNEN SPEAK AFTER BEING NAMED COACHES OF THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER 33: “WE’LL HAVE TO GRAPPLE!”

Chris Weidman Aljamain Sterling

(via Chris Weidman’s Facebook page)

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman discusses Global Fight League signing

Speaking on the Global Fight League broadcast, Chris Weidman discussed his signing. In the interview, the former UFC champion addressed the elephant in the room: his short-lived retirement. There, Weidman stated that he was motivated by seeing some of the other names signed to the company including rivals Luke Rockhold and Uriah Hall.

“The elephant in the room is, I just retired from the UFC. A lot of people thought I was done fighting. I didn’t know.” Chris Weidman stated on the Global Fight League draft stream. “I thought maybe I am done fighting, I was kind of open to other opportunities out of the UFC, but they had to be good. This is a league where there’s a lot of guys that I have a history with.” (h/t Sherdog)

He continued, “You’ve got Luke Rockhold, you’ve got Gegard Mousasi, you’ve got Uriah Hall. Rockhold was my first loss ever. That was a tough pill for me to swallow… It’s older dudes that I have a lot of history with. I love to compete and we make a whole lot of money. It’s not something I really feel like I can say no to. It’s really an exciting time for me.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Are you excited to see Chris Weidman fight in the Global Fight League?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Chris Weidman UFC

Related

Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez reveals he broke his jaw from a "kill shot" by Jeremy Stephens at KnuckleMania 5

Cole Shelton - January 27, 2025
Dan Hooker, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker previews UFC 313 co-main event against Justin Gaethje: "The UFC wants to see someone die"

Josh Evanoff - January 27, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker can’t wait to go to war with Justin Gaethje.

Jon Jones Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira reveals conversation with Jon Jones about making UFC superfight a reality: "Let's make the fight"

Josh Evanoff - January 27, 2025

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira still wants to fight Jon Jones.

TJ Dillashaw
TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw explains why Cody Garbrandt is the toughest matchup for Merab Dvalishvili

Cole Shelton - January 27, 2025

TJ Dillashaw believes Cody Garbrandt is the toughest matchup at bantamweight for champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Robert Whittaker Israel Adesanya training
Nassourdine Imavov

Robert Whittaker reveals biggest threat Israel Adesanya faces against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia

Fernando Quiles - January 27, 2025

Robert Whittaker believes he knows the biggest challenge that lies ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia for Israel Adesanya.

Ilia Topuria Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 314 main event between Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski possibly leaked by rising star

Fernando Quiles - January 27, 2025
Israel Adesanya Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov

Michael Bisping predicts UFC Saudi Arabia headliner between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov

Fernando Quiles - January 27, 2025

Michael Bisping has made his prediction for the UFC Saudi Arabia main event between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov.

Dan Hooker, Israel Adesanya, UFC 305, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Dan Hooker discusses his friendship with Israel Adesanya

Harry Kettle - January 27, 2025

UFC star Dan Hooker has discussed his close friendship with Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev makes a big prediction for his UFC run in 2025

Harry Kettle - January 27, 2025

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has made a big prediction for his run in the promotion this year.

Aljamain Sterling
Brian Ortega

Aljamain Sterling eyes April return, names Brian Ortega as potential opponent

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

Aljamain Sterling is circling a potential April return date.