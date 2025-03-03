Tony Ferguson reflects on brutal departure from the UFC: “It was the hardest f*cking thing I had to do”

By Josh Evanoff - March 3, 2025

Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has opened up on the end of his UFC tenure.

Tony Ferguson

‘El Cucuy’ last appeared in the cage at UFC Abu Dhabi in August against Michael Chiesa. Leading into the event, Tony Ferguson had suffered seven straight losses, several of which were lopsided. Due to the losing streak, Dana White declared that the former champion’s bout against Chiesa would be his last in the company regardless of the result.

Sadly for ‘El Cucuy’, he was handed a first-round submission loss by ‘The Maverick’ last summer. Despite teasing retirement following the defeat, Tony Ferguson has instead vowed to fight on. The 41-year-old is currently expected to face Dillon Danis in his Global Fight League debut in Los Angeles on May 11th.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, Tony Ferguson discussed his return. During the interview, the lightweight discussed the end of his UFC tenure, and the emotional toll it took on him. While Ferguson is aware that he’s suffered a lot of defeats as of late, it still wasn’t easy to accept that he had to move on.

RELATED: UFC LEGEND RICH FRANKLIN SHOWS INTEREST IN POTENTIAL COMEBACK: “UNDER THE RIGHT CIRCUMSTANCE…”

Tony Ferguson opens up on brutal end to UFC tenure ahead of GFL debut

“I have to tell you, I packed up all my UFC stuff and put it into bags. It was the hardest f*cking thing I had to do.” Tony Ferguson stated to Ariel Helwani earlier today. “It was a couple of days where it took time for me to be able to adjust. I put everything in big storage bags and I was ready to move on… This entire process hasn’t been a disappointment, but it has been a learning experience.”

He continued, “One, about how I go about my business. Two, about how I treat my close circle. Three, about how I want to plan for the future. Right now, where we’re at in this stage, it’s so amazing that there is an opportunity for a lot of other people to display their things and new clothes and a new jersey, and new name on the shirt. It’s such a relief to move on. No bad blood anywhere, but I think this is great.”

For what it’s worth, Tony Ferguson is not planning on retiring anytime soon. While ‘El Cucuy’ is set to compete in the Global Fight League later this year, he’s also shown interest in a move to the boxing ring to face KSI. ‘The Nightmare’ is currently set to meet Dillon Danis at Misfits 21 later this month.

What do you make of these comments from the former interim UFC champion? Do you think Tony Ferguson will beat Dillon Danis later this year?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje promises return to violent roots in Rafael Fiziev rematch

Harry Kettle - March 3, 2025
Jailton Almeida, Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Jailton Almeida calls out Tom Aspinall as talks for Jon Jones fight slow to a crawl: "Let's go champ!"

Josh Evanoff - March 3, 2025

With Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall in doubt, UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida wants a title shot.

Tony Ferguson, KSI
KSI

Tony Ferguson reveals negotiations for KSI boxing match: "We're tired of f*cking losing!"

Josh Evanoff - March 3, 2025

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson nearly signed a deal to face KSI in the boxing ring.

Diego Sanchez
UFC

Diego Sanchez set to box UFC veteran on undercard of Rampage Jackson vs. Rashad Evans

Cole Shelton - March 3, 2025

Diego Sanchez will be making his pro boxing debut on the Rampage Jackson vs. Rashad Evans undercard.

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker called out by surging UFC middleweight: 'Stop calling guys ahead of you in the rankings'

Fernando Quiles - March 3, 2025

Robert Whittaker has been called out by a rising 185-pound contender.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler laughs off Dustin Poirier's social media jabs: 'I live rent-free in his head'

Fernando Quiles - March 3, 2025
Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira plans to showcase his own grappling skills against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Fernando Quiles - March 3, 2025

Alex Pereira believes the MMA world will get to witness just how good his grappling is at UFC 313.

Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad gives breakdown of Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady ahead of UFC London

Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025

UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad has given his assessment of Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria's decision to drop UFC featherweight title is delusional, says top MMA coach

Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025

Ilia Topuria’s decision to drop the UFC featherweight title may have come from a place of delusion, says one MMA coach.

Jon Jones Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira reveals why he won't train with Jon Jones after all

Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025

Alex Pereira isn’t too keen on training with Jon Jones anymore.