WATCH | Jon Jones trains with former Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson

By Josh Evanoff - October 8, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is now training with Gable Steveson.

Jon Jones, Gable Steveson

‘Bones’ is currently working on his return to the octagon. Jon Jones hasn’t competed since winning heavyweight gold last March, submitting Ciryl Gane inside of a round. For his first title defense, the champion is expected to face Stipe Miocic in November in the main event of UFC 309.

Given that his return is just a month away, Jon Jones is deep in training camp. Taking to Instagram earlier today, ‘Bones’ showed a clip of himself training. However, the UFC heavyweight champion wasn’t just training with anyone, he was working with former Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson.

The Minnesota wrestler has long been scouted as a great MMA prospect. However, after winning Olympic gold in 2020, Gable Steveson chose to head to the WWE over the UFC. Sadly, the 24-year-old was released earlier this year, after a dismal stint with the professional wrestling company.

RELATED: JON JONES’ COACH BELIEVES ‘BONES’ WILL LIKELY RETIRE FOLLOWING UFC 309: “THIS IS A DANGEROUS GAME”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bony (@jonnybones)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gable Steveson (@gablesteveson)

Jon Jones trains with Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson ahead of UFC return

Following his WWE release, Gable Steveson shockingly signed with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. Despite never lacing up the cleats before training with the team, they signed him earlier this year. However, Steveson was among the Bills’ last cuts after training camp in late August.

With his NFL release, Gable Steveson is again a free agent. Just based on this training clip with Jon Jones, it seems that his next appearance could be in the cage. For what it’s worth, Steveson reportedly trained at Kill Cliff FC earlier this year before signing with the Bills.

Nonetheless, it’s unclear if the 24-year-old will actually end up stepping into the cage. While Steveson has repeatedly shot down the idea in the past, it seems that he might’ve changed his mind.

What do you make of this UFC news involving Jon Jones? Do you want to see Gable Steveson fight in the cage?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev offers himself as surprise backup fighter for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: "I will beat him"

Josh Evanoff - October 8, 2024
Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland brutally slams Khamzat Chimaev for ties to "terrorist dictators": "You are not compatible with America"

Josh Evanoff - October 8, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland isn’t a fan of Khamzat Chimaev.

Khalil Rountree Jr., Jamahal Hill
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr. targets "Inevitable" Jamahal Hill rebooking after UFC 307 defeat

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

UFC light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree Jr. isn’t planning on taking an extensive absence after falling short of gold last weekend against Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira
UFC

Alex Pereira fuels future heavyweight move in chilling social media post: "One of my favorite moments"

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira took to social media to further allude to a quest to become a three-division UFC titleholder.

Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena, UFC 307
UFC

Raquel Pennington calls for an immediate rematch with Julianna Pena after UFC 307: "I do not feel I lost that fight"

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024

Raquel Pennington is hoping to get an immediate rematch against Julianna Pena after UFC 307.

Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria warns Islam Makhachev ahead of possible LW move: "Let's settle it like adults!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024
UFC

"Big" John McCarthy scolds UFC 307 referee: "You absolutely just sh*t the bed"

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2024

“Big” John McCarthy has gone off on one controversial referee who was on duty for UFC 307.

Alex Pereira weigh-in
Alex Pereira

Former UFC veteran puts Alex Pereira above Islam Makhachev on pound-for-pound list

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2024

Alex Pereira should be regarded as the number one pound-for-pound fighter, says one ex-UFC veteran.

Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White knows Alex Pereira run won't last forever: "It’s not like he’s 28 and he’s got this many fights"

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White knows Alex Pereira’s days inside the Octagon won’t last forever.

Julianna Pena

What's next for the stars of UFC 307?

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024

The UFC was in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday for a solid UFC 307 card that saw two titles on the line.