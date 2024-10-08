WATCH | Jon Jones trains with former Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is now training with Gable Steveson.

‘Bones’ is currently working on his return to the octagon. Jon Jones hasn’t competed since winning heavyweight gold last March, submitting Ciryl Gane inside of a round. For his first title defense, the champion is expected to face Stipe Miocic in November in the main event of UFC 309.

Given that his return is just a month away, Jon Jones is deep in training camp. Taking to Instagram earlier today, ‘Bones’ showed a clip of himself training. However, the UFC heavyweight champion wasn’t just training with anyone, he was working with former Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson.

The Minnesota wrestler has long been scouted as a great MMA prospect. However, after winning Olympic gold in 2020, Gable Steveson chose to head to the WWE over the UFC. Sadly, the 24-year-old was released earlier this year, after a dismal stint with the professional wrestling company.

Following his WWE release, Gable Steveson shockingly signed with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. Despite never lacing up the cleats before training with the team, they signed him earlier this year. However, Steveson was among the Bills’ last cuts after training camp in late August.

With his NFL release, Gable Steveson is again a free agent. Just based on this training clip with Jon Jones, it seems that his next appearance could be in the cage. For what it’s worth, Steveson reportedly trained at Kill Cliff FC earlier this year before signing with the Bills.

Nonetheless, it’s unclear if the 24-year-old will actually end up stepping into the cage. While Steveson has repeatedly shot down the idea in the past, it seems that he might’ve changed his mind.

What do you make of this UFC news involving Jon Jones? Do you want to see Gable Steveson fight in the cage?