Alex Pereira dismisses Jamahal Hill’s criticism about UFC 307 performance: “I’m on a different level than him”

By Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has responded to Jamahal Hill.

Jamahal Hill throws a punch at Alex Pereira UFC 300

‘Poatan’ is fresh off his return to the cage in the main event of UFC 307 earlier this month. Back for the first time since knocking out Jiri Prochazka in June, Alex Pereira faced fellow striker Khalil Rountree Jr. Despite ‘The War Horse’ entering the bout as a heavy underdog, he wound up taking an early lead on the scorecards.

However, the Brazilian wound up securing a fourth-round stoppage victory. Following the win, light-heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill was seen in the crowd mockingly yawning at Alex Pereira. ‘Sweet Dreams’ was famously handed a knockout loss in the main event of UFC 300 by the champion earlier this year.

Following UFC 307, Jamahal Hill explained why he yawned in an interview that quickly made waves. There, the former light-heavyweight champion took shots at Alex Pereira, stating that he wasn’t impressed by his performance. It’s far from the first time Hill has taken aim at ‘Poatan’ since their April bout.

RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA SLAMS THE DOOR SHUT ON BOXING MATCH AGAINST JAKE PAUL: “HE KNOWS I’M UNDER CONTRACT TO THE UFC”

Alex Pereira responds to Jamahal Hill’s criticism following UFC 307 knockout win

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Alex Pereira responded to Jamahal Hill. There, the UFC light-heavyweight champion stated that he doesn’t really care what his former opponent thinks about him. In Pereira’s eyes, Hill isn’t on the same level as him, and he doesn’t want to respond to him anymore.

“I’m going to be really honest with you Ariel.” Alex Pereira stated through a translator when asked about Jamahal Hill’s comments about his UFC 307 fight. “If that performance with Khalil was s*it, where does my performance against Jamahal rank then? So, you know what I mean? If that fight was crap, how can he say that?”

He continued, “But I’m going to be honest, I’m not going to further talk about Jamahal. I have a lot of respect for your show. But I’m on a different level [than him].”

What do you make of these comments about former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill? Do you agree with Alex Pereira?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill UFC

Related

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira slams the door shut on boxing match against Jake Paul: "He knows I'm under contract to the UFC"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024
Dominick Cruz
UFC

Dominick Cruz reveals list of potential opponents for final UFC fights: "I want to put on a good show"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is ready for his final fights.

Umar Nurmagomedov, Song Yadong
UFC

REPORT | Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong targeted for UFC Tampa headliner

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

A UFC bantamweight headliner between contenders Umar Nurmagomedov and Song Yadong is reportedly in the works for the promotion’s return to Tampa, FL in December.

Darren Till, Bo Nickal
Darren Till

Darren Till viciously mocks Bo Nickal's striking after training footage surfaces: "Oh god!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till is ramping up his mental warfare against rising star Bo Nickal ahead of his potential return to the Octagon.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria says Max Holloway's BMF belt is "Only thing that makes him relevant"

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria believes Max Holloway’s BMF championship is essential for making him one of mixed martial arts’s top stars.

Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith looking for some fun against "dangerous" Dominick Reyes at UFC 310

Fernando Quiles - October 17, 2024
Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Dana White has no issue if Dustin Poirier keeps fighting: "That's up to him"

Fernando Quiles - October 17, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has no issue with Dustin Poirier continuing his pro MMA career.

Donald Cerrone
Donald Cowboy Cerrone

Brendan Schaub hopes UFC gives Donald Cerrone 'proper matchups' during comeback

Fernando Quiles - October 17, 2024

Brendan Schaub believes if the UFC brings Donald Cerrone back, he should be properly booked.

Dan Hooker and Conor McGregor
Dan Hooker

UFC CEO Dana White reacts after Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker seemingly agree to fight: “That would be a great fight”

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the prospect of Conor McGregor squaring off against Dan Hooker next year.

Charles Oliveira, Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Charles Oliveira urges the UFC to give Tony Ferguson “some help” in potential Octagon return: “He deserves all the respect in the world”

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2024

Charles Oliveira has praised former opponent Tony Ferguson as the latter continues to try and break his unfortunate losing streak in the promotion.