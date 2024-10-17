Alex Pereira dismisses Jamahal Hill’s criticism about UFC 307 performance: “I’m on a different level than him”

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has responded to Jamahal Hill.

‘Poatan’ is fresh off his return to the cage in the main event of UFC 307 earlier this month. Back for the first time since knocking out Jiri Prochazka in June, Alex Pereira faced fellow striker Khalil Rountree Jr. Despite ‘The War Horse’ entering the bout as a heavy underdog, he wound up taking an early lead on the scorecards.

However, the Brazilian wound up securing a fourth-round stoppage victory. Following the win, light-heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill was seen in the crowd mockingly yawning at Alex Pereira. ‘Sweet Dreams’ was famously handed a knockout loss in the main event of UFC 300 by the champion earlier this year.

Following UFC 307, Jamahal Hill explained why he yawned in an interview that quickly made waves. There, the former light-heavyweight champion took shots at Alex Pereira, stating that he wasn’t impressed by his performance. It’s far from the first time Hill has taken aim at ‘Poatan’ since their April bout.

Alex Pereira responds to Jamahal Hill 🗣️ “I’m on a different level.”#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/TMxTisjHhZ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 17, 2024

Alex Pereira responds to Jamahal Hill’s criticism following UFC 307 knockout win

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Alex Pereira responded to Jamahal Hill. There, the UFC light-heavyweight champion stated that he doesn’t really care what his former opponent thinks about him. In Pereira’s eyes, Hill isn’t on the same level as him, and he doesn’t want to respond to him anymore.

“I’m going to be really honest with you Ariel.” Alex Pereira stated through a translator when asked about Jamahal Hill’s comments about his UFC 307 fight. “If that performance with Khalil was s*it, where does my performance against Jamahal rank then? So, you know what I mean? If that fight was crap, how can he say that?”

He continued, “But I’m going to be honest, I’m not going to further talk about Jamahal. I have a lot of respect for your show. But I’m on a different level [than him].”

