Tom Aspinall laughs off Jon Jones’ latest comment about him: “Make sure you pass me the belt on the way out”

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has responded to Jon Jones.

The British fighter is fresh off his return to the cage last month at UFC 304. Back for the first time since winning interim gold in November against Sergei Pavlovich, Tom Aspinall faced Curtis Blaydes. It took only one round for the heavyweight to dispatch of ‘Razor’, scoring a first-round knockout win in Manchester.

Post-fight, Tom Aspinall called out Jon Jones in his octagon interview. For what it’s worth, ‘Bones’ is expected to face former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic next in November. After that, Jones has teased that he will retire. The UFC titleholder has already shown an interest in moving to submission grappling after he’s retired.

However, that hasn’t stopped Jon Jones from aiming at Tom Aspinall on social media. Earlier today on X, the UFC heavyweight champion made a series of posts directed at the British fighter. Again, Jones teased retirement, while slamming Aspinall. However, it hasn’t taken long for the interim titleholder to respond to ‘Bones’.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL FRUSTRATED WITH ‘OLD’ STIPE MIOCIC GETTING JON JONES FIGHT OVER HIM: “THE GUY NEEDS TO BE JOE BIDEN’D MATE”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Aspinall (@tomaspinallofficial)

Tom Aspinall responds to Jon Jones 👀 “Please make sure to pass me the belt on the way out of the octagon if you beat Biden.” (via. IG / @AspinallMMA) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/CGUWZ3HSzH — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 20, 2024

Tom Aspinall responds to UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall first released a comedic skit, where he showed himself running around to try and find Jon Jones so he can fight him. In an Instagram Stories post, the interim heavyweight champion responded to ‘Bones’ post directly. There, Aspinall joked that Jones could pass him the title after beating “Biden”, a jab at Stipe Miocic’s age.

For what it’s worth, this is far from the first time that Tom Aspinall has taken aim at Jon Jones. While the British fighter has largely been respectful to the legendary fighter, he’s made a massive tone change in the last few weeks. Aspinall has taken aim at not only Jones but also his next opponent, Miocic.

Last week, the British champion took aim at the 42-year-old, comparing him to U.S. President Joe Biden. Earlier this week, Aspinall slammed Jones, stating that he was going to retire the legend without ever actually fighting him.

What do you make of this back-and-forth between UFC champions? Do you believe Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will ever happen?