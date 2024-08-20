UFC fighter Casey Kenney reportedly arrested on kidnapping and assault charges

By Cole Shelton - August 20, 2024

UFC bantamweight Casey Kenney has reportedly been arrested on kidnapping and assault charges in his home state of Arizona.

Casey Kenney

Kenney has not fought since 2021 due to injuries, but he is now facing legal issues. MMA reporter J. Torres first put out that the bantamweight was arrested in Arizona on August 16. He is facing two charges.

BJPENN.com then searched up Kenney’s record on Arizona’s government website which tracks arrests, and it confirms Kenney was arrested with kidnapping and assault with intent or reckless or injure charges. He was listed at 5-foot-6, 150lbs, and is age 33.

It’s unclear what Casey Kenney did, but he was accused of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend recently. The ex-girlfriend’s mother took to social media and shared a video of her outside Kenney’s house where she called the police.

“Again my daughter press charges he barricaded himself in he home and no arrests were made as of today. He’s still a free man. Incident happened Monday, July 22, 2024,” the mother shared on social media about Casey Kenney… “This is the second video after I got my daughter out of Casey’s house all bloody, shirt torn off, barefooted. Officers had just left after doing a well-check on my behalf. He threw her and told her not to come out or he was going to kill me.”

Casey Kenney is 16-4-1 as a pro and hasn’t fought since UFC 265 in August of 2021 when he suffered a split-decision loss to Song Yadong. Before that, Kenney had a split-decision loss to Dominick Cruz at UFC 259.

Kenney is 5-3 in the UFC as he has wins over Nathaniel Wood, Alateng Heili, Louis Smolaka, Manny Bermudez, and Ray Borg. His other loss came to Merab Dvalishvili, while Kenney is the former interim LFA flyweight and interim bantamweight champion. He also has a notable win over Brandon Royval on the regional scene.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

