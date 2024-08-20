Dricus du Plessis betting odds vs. four different UFC title challengers revealed

Four different possibilities for Dricus du Plessis’s next UFC title defense present different odds for the South African champion.

Du Plessis defeated former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his first title defense last weekend in Perth. After a back-and-forth first three rounds of the fight, du Plessis swarmed Adesanya and eventually submitted him by rear-naked choke.

Du Plessis earned the title earlier this year against Sean Strickland at UFC 297. He’s unbeaten in his last 10 victories, including recent wins over the likes of Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson.

After a successful performance at UFC 305, du Plessis has no shortage of potential title challengers for his next appearance. Strickland is the most likely option after UFC CEO Dana White hinted the former titleholder would earn the next title shot.

Whittaker and the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev will square off at UFC 308 in October in a pivotal matchup in the division. Some believe the winner of Whittaker/Chimaev deserves the next shot at du Plessis.

As the debate rages on surrounding the next middleweight title shot, the first betting odds are out for du Plessis against four big-name challengers.