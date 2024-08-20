Dricus du Plessis betting odds vs. four different UFC title challengers revealed

By Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

Four different possibilities for Dricus du Plessis’s next UFC title defense present different odds for the South African champion.

Dricus du Plessis

Du Plessis defeated former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his first title defense last weekend in Perth. After a back-and-forth first three rounds of the fight, du Plessis swarmed Adesanya and eventually submitted him by rear-naked choke.

Du Plessis earned the title earlier this year against Sean Strickland at UFC 297. He’s unbeaten in his last 10 victories, including recent wins over the likes of Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson.

After a successful performance at UFC 305, du Plessis has no shortage of potential title challengers for his next appearance. Strickland is the most likely option after UFC CEO Dana White hinted the former titleholder would earn the next title shot.

Whittaker and the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev will square off at UFC 308 in October in a pivotal matchup in the division. Some believe the winner of Whittaker/Chimaev deserves the next shot at du Plessis.

As the debate rages on surrounding the next middleweight title shot, the first betting odds are out for du Plessis against four big-name challengers.

Dricus du Plessis is an early betting underdog against Khamzat Chimaev

Check out the latest betting odds for four different potential matchups below, including a clash with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

  • Du Plessis (-130) vs. Sean Strickland (+110)
  • Du Plessis (-200) vs. Alex Pereira (+170)
  • Du Plessis (-185) vs. Robert Whittaker (+160)
  • Du Plessis (+170) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (-200)

Strickland most recently defeated Paulo Costa at UFC 302. He immediately called for a rematch against du Plessis after a close decision loss earlier this year.

Pereira, after watching du Plessis’s latest win, teased a potential return to 185lbs. He’s set to defend the light heavyweight title against Khalil Rountree at UFC 307.

Du Plessis could potentially return by year’s end, albeit unlikely. Four potential matchups have razor-thin margins when it comes to the opening lines.

 

All odds courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall laughs off Jon Jones' latest comment about him: "Make sure you pass me the belt on the way out"

Josh Evanoff - August 20, 2024
Casey Kenney
UFC

UFC fighter Casey Kenney reportedly arrested on kidnapping and assault charges

Cole Shelton - August 20, 2024

UFC bantamweight Casey Kenney has reportedly been arrested on kidnapping and assault charges in his home state of Arizona.

Mateusz Gamrot
UFC

Mateusz Gamrot breaks silence after UFC 305 loss to Dan Hooker: "It's easy to slip"

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot has addressed fans for the first time since his loss to Dan Hooker at UFC 305 last weekend in Perth.

Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira interested in facing former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski next: "Why not?"

Josh Evanoff - August 20, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is interested in facing Alexander Volkanovski next.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones teases move to submission grappling after attending ADCC 2024: "What an amazing event"

Josh Evanoff - August 20, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is interested in making a move to the mats.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland believes Israel Adesanya was never a good fighter: "You had a close fight against Kelvin Gastelum"

Josh Evanoff - August 20, 2024
Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones sends subtle jab to Tom Aspinall: "I’m focusing on goat things"

Cole Shelton - August 20, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken a subtle jab at Tom Aspinall.

Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira
UFC

Jan Blachowicz doesn't understand why he didn't get title shot against Alex Pereira: "No one asked me"

Cole Shelton - August 20, 2024

Jan Blachowicz doesn’t understand why the UFC didn’t ask him to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

Benson Henderson, Chris Avila
Boxing News

Benson Henderson vs. Chris Avila added to Misfits Boxing 18 tournament

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

MMA legend Benson Henderson will make his boxing debut against fellow UFC veteran, Chris Avila, at Misfits Boxing 18 in Newcastle, UK.

Kamaru Usman, Dricus du Plessis
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman welcomes Dricus du Plessis into the "Four African horsemen" after UFC 305 victory

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, a prominent member of the self-described ‘Three African Kings’, is willing to make room for Dricus du Plessis.