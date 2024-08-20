Jon Jones sends subtle jab to Tom Aspinall: “I’m focusing on goat things”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken a subtle jab at Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall defended his interim heavyweight title in the co-main event of UFC 304 as he knocked out Curtis Blaydes in only 60-seconds. Since then, Aspinall has taken aim at Jones and recently declared himself the best heavyweight in the world.

“The way I look at it, I’m the best heavyweight in the world, and I’m not getting my credit for it. They’re holding the belt hostage, mate and Jon Jones is loving it. Jon Jones is loving the fact that Dana White is getting on every interview possible, freaking hell if you talk about bantamweights and Dana White flips it back to talk about how good Jon Jones is. I’m like mate, if he is that good, let’s fight. I’m the No. 1 heavyweight in the world right now, let’s put it on the line and see who the man is, me or Jon,” Aspinall said on Michael Bisping’s podcast.

After Tom Aspinall’s latest campaign for a title fight against Jon Jones, ‘Bones’ addressed those comments by saying he isn’t focused on Brit and instead is solely focused on GOAT things which is Stipe Miocic.

Looks like Tom displaying that amazing UK wrestling. My focus is on stipe, he actually wrestled division one. Best heavyweight of all time as of right now. Maybe Tom will go on and beat stipes record one day, right now I’m focusing on goat things. https://t.co/5qpMhdsE3x — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 20, 2024

“Looks like Tom displaying that amazing UK wrestling. My focus is on stipe, he actually wrestled division one. Best heavyweight of all time as of right now. Maybe Tom will go on and beat stipes record one day, right now I’m focusing on goat things,” Jones wrote on X.

As Jon Jones says, he is focused on Stipe Miocic and his upcoming heavyweight title defense. The fight is not booked right now, but all signs point to it happening later this year, likely at Madison Square Garden.

Jones has not fought since March of 2023 when he submitted Ciryl Gane in the first round to win the vacant heavyweight title.