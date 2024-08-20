Jon Jones sends subtle jab to Tom Aspinall: “I’m focusing on goat things”

By Cole Shelton - August 20, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken a subtle jab at Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

Aspinall defended his interim heavyweight title in the co-main event of UFC 304 as he knocked out Curtis Blaydes in only 60-seconds. Since then, Aspinall has taken aim at Jones and recently declared himself the best heavyweight in the world.

“The way I look at it, I’m the best heavyweight in the world, and I’m not getting my credit for it. They’re holding the belt hostage, mate and Jon Jones is loving it. Jon Jones is loving the fact that Dana White is getting on every interview possible, freaking hell if you talk about bantamweights and Dana White flips it back to talk about how good Jon Jones is. I’m like mate, if he is that good, let’s fight. I’m the No. 1 heavyweight in the world right now, let’s put it on the line and see who the man is, me or Jon,” Aspinall said on Michael Bisping’s podcast.

After Tom Aspinall’s latest campaign for a title fight against Jon Jones, ‘Bones’ addressed those comments by saying he isn’t focused on Brit and instead is solely focused on GOAT things which is Stipe Miocic.

“Looks like Tom displaying that amazing UK wrestling. My focus is on stipe, he actually wrestled division one. Best heavyweight of all time as of right now. Maybe Tom will go on and beat stipes record one day, right now I’m focusing on goat things,” Jones wrote on X.

As Jon Jones says, he is focused on Stipe Miocic and his upcoming heavyweight title defense. The fight is not booked right now, but all signs point to it happening later this year, likely at Madison Square Garden.

Jones has not fought since March of 2023 when he submitted Ciryl Gane in the first round to win the vacant heavyweight title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira

Jan Blachowicz doesn't understand why he didn't get title shot against Alex Pereira: "No one asked me"

Cole Shelton - August 20, 2024
Benson Henderson, Chris Avila
Boxing News

Benson Henderson vs. Chris Avila added to Misfits Boxing 18 tournament

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

MMA legend Benson Henderson will make his boxing debut against fellow UFC veteran, Chris Avila, at Misfits Boxing 18 in Newcastle, UK.

Kamaru Usman, Dricus du Plessis
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman welcomes Dricus du Plessis into the "Four African horsemen" after UFC 305 victory

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, a prominent member of the self-described ‘Three African Kings’, is willing to make room for Dricus du Plessis.

Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya says he’s not friends with Dricus du Plessis but doesn’t think he’s a bad person: “We’re cool, and I respect him”

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

UFC legend Israel Adesanya has said that while he isn’t friends with Dricus du Plessis, he certainly respects him.

Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis coach wants Alex Pereira fight to happen in December: “We’ll just go up (in weight)”

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

Dricus du Plessis’ coach wants to see his student go head to head with Alex Pereira later this year.

Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas

Mackenzie Dern booked for December rematch against Amanda Ribas at UFC Tampa Bay

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Darren Till responds after being trolled by Dricus du Plessis after UFC 305 title defense: “I might come back the UFC just to beat DDP”

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

Darren Till has issued a response to Dricus du Plessis as the two former foes continue to go back and forth on social media.

Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

What's next for the Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya after UFC 305?

Cole Shelton - August 19, 2024

The UFC was in Perth, Western Australia for a UFC 305 card that saw the middleweight title up for grabs.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Michael Bisping roasts "pathetic individual" Jake Paul after boo birds hyjack Mike Tyson presser

Curtis Calhoun - August 19, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping didn’t hold back in his reaction to the recent Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson press conference.

Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya thought Dricus Du Plessis was "done" in the fourth round

Cole Shelton - August 19, 2024

Israel Adesanya felt like Dricus Du Plessis was done in the fourth round just moments before he got the submission win.