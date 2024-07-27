Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones would prefer to face Alex Pereira than unify heavyweight titles

Aspinall’s Jones/Pereira view

“Yeah, he might do. That’s way more likely than Jon Jones fighting me. Way more likely.”

“Well, he’s going to get more money fighting Alex Pereira than he is me first of all and it’s an easier match-up. I’m not saying he doesn’t want to fight me, I’m saying that there’s more favorable match-ups. If the shoe was on the other foot, I would do the same.”

Quotes via MMA News

It seems like a distinct possibility that Alex Pereira could move up to heavyweight. After all, if he wins the belt up there, he’d become the first-ever three-weight world champion in UFC history. With that being said, the popular opinion is that Aspinall has earned the right to battle the undisputed champ – and if he can overcome Blaydes, that’s the opportunity he’ll be given.

