Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones would prefer to face Alex Pereira than unify heavyweight titles

By Harry Kettle - July 27, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones would rather face Alex Pereira than him.

Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira

This weekend, Tom Aspinall makes his return to action in Manchester, England. He’ll go head to head with Curtis Blaydes in a bout that will see him defend his UFC interim heavyweight championship. If he wins, the expectation is that he’ll fight the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic in order to unify the belts.

RELATED: Alexander Gustafsson believes Tom Aspinall would be “too much” for former rival Jon Jones: “He has all the weapons to beat Jon”

However, with Jones showing very little interest in battling it out with Aspinall, many wonder whether or not it would even happen.

In a recent interview, Tom was asked if there’s a chance Jon could turn his attention to Alex Pereira instead.

Aspinall’s Jones/Pereira view

“Yeah, he might do. That’s way more likely than Jon Jones fighting me. Way more likely.”

“Well, he’s going to get more money fighting Alex Pereira than he is me first of all and it’s an easier match-up. I’m not saying he doesn’t want to fight me, I’m saying that there’s more favorable match-ups. If the shoe was on the other foot, I would do the same.”

Quotes via MMA News

It seems like a distinct possibility that Alex Pereira could move up to heavyweight. After all, if he wins the belt up there, he’d become the first-ever three-weight world champion in UFC history. With that being said, the popular opinion is that Aspinall has earned the right to battle the undisputed champ – and if he can overcome Blaydes, that’s the opportunity he’ll be given.

Do you believe there’s a chance Tom Aspinall won’t fight Jon Jones, and if not, what will happen instead? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Matt Hamill, Jon Jones

Matt Hamill blasts "cheater" Jon Jones and responds to fans critical of rematch callout

Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024
Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko
Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili headlines UFC 306, Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 booked for co-main event

Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley will face the surging Merab Dvalishvili at the historic UFC 306 event at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Paddy Pimblett, Caolan Loughran
UFC

VIDEO | Paddy Pimblett and UFC 304 fighter Caolan Loughran verbally spar on weigh-in bus

Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024

UFC 304 fighters Paddy Pimblett and Caolan Loughran are fired up ahead of their fights, and their fuel resulted in a verbal sparring match.

Israel Adesanya, Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya predicts Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2, picks a finish

Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya isn’t expecting Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2 to last long.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett signs new contract ahead of UFC 304 clash against King Green

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is sticking with the company for the long haul.

Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira

Sean Strickland praises the power of former opponent Alex Pereira following recent sparring session: “Why do you punch so hard?!”

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2024
Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall admits he was trolling the MMA community with claims that he was soaking his fists in Petrol: “It was all a big f**king joke”

Susan Cox - July 26, 2024

Tom Aspinall is admitting he was trolling the MMA community with claims that he was soaking his fists in Petrol.

Jon Jones, Matt Hamill, Chael Sonnen
Matt Hamill

Matt Hamill offers to rematch Jon Jones at heavyweight to settle controversial ‘12-6’ disqualification victory

Susan Cox - July 26, 2024

Matt Hamill is offering to rematch Jon Jones at heavyweight to settle controversial his ’12-6′ disqualification victory.

UFC 304, Edwards vs. Muhammad, Results, UFC
Leon Edwards

UFC 304: ‘Edwards vs. Muhammad 2’ Weigh-in Results - 1 Fighter Missed Weight

Susan Cox - July 26, 2024

The UFC 304: ‘Edwards vs. Muhammad 2’ official weigh-ins took place today, Friday, July 26th.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Alexander Gustafsson believes Tom Aspinall would be “too much” for former rival Jon Jones: “He has all the weapons to beat Jon”

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2024

Alexander Gustafsson believes Tom Aspinall would be too much for Jon Jones to handle if they collided in a heavyweight superfight.