Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones would prefer to face Alex Pereira than unify heavyweight titles
UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones would rather face Alex Pereira than him.
This weekend, Tom Aspinall makes his return to action in Manchester, England. He’ll go head to head with Curtis Blaydes in a bout that will see him defend his UFC interim heavyweight championship. If he wins, the expectation is that he’ll fight the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic in order to unify the belts.
However, with Jones showing very little interest in battling it out with Aspinall, many wonder whether or not it would even happen.
In a recent interview, Tom was asked if there’s a chance Jon could turn his attention to Alex Pereira instead.
Aspinall’s Jones/Pereira view
“Yeah, he might do. That’s way more likely than Jon Jones fighting me. Way more likely.”
“Well, he’s going to get more money fighting Alex Pereira than he is me first of all and it’s an easier match-up. I’m not saying he doesn’t want to fight me, I’m saying that there’s more favorable match-ups. If the shoe was on the other foot, I would do the same.”
It seems like a distinct possibility that Alex Pereira could move up to heavyweight. After all, if he wins the belt up there, he’d become the first-ever three-weight world champion in UFC history. With that being said, the popular opinion is that Aspinall has earned the right to battle the undisputed champ – and if he can overcome Blaydes, that’s the opportunity he’ll be given.
Do you believe there’s a chance Tom Aspinall won’t fight Jon Jones, and if not, what will happen instead? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
