Ryan Garcia attacks the LGBTQ+ community in recent social media tirade: “Rot in hell”

By Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024

Polarizing boxing star Ryan Garcia is back at it on social media, targeting the LGBTQ+ community in a recent rant.

Ryan Garcia

Garcia has been in hot water in 2024 after a series of controversial incidents outside of the ring. He’s currently serving a one-year suspension after testing positive for Ostarine, a performance enhancer, in a pre-fight drug test associated with his recent win over Devin Haney.

The 25-year-old Garcia, one of the brightest talents in boxing today, has showcased multiple episodes of instability on his social media accounts.

Ryan Garcia explodes in hateful social media rant

In a recent tweet, Garcia made his latest controversial social media statement, attacking LGBTQ+ people.

“I don’t support the LGBTQ + – whatever the fuck at all, fuck you guys rot in hell,” Garcia tweeted Friday.

“The LGBQ community is a cult,” Garcia posted.

Garcia then appeared to pivot in a follow-up tweet, clarifying his stance on homosexuals.

“Now gay people and lesbians. If you have that in you. I can find forgiveness and love but the shit the community is doing to the kids. I don’t fuck with at all,” Garcia posted.

Earlier this month, Garcia allegedly broke into his ex-partner’s home, damaging the house and forcing the woman to file a restraining order. He was also recently expelled from the WBC after a racist rant against blacks and Muslims.

Inside the ring, Garcia has largely lived up to the initial hype of his career. But, his majority decision win over Haney was recently overturned to a no-contest due to his failed drug test.

Garcia won his first 23 professional fights before a knockout loss to Gervonta Davis in 2023. A rematch with Haney is on the table for his eventual return to the boxing ring.

Garcia’s return to boxing is a ways off, and in the meantime, he continues to ruffle plenty of feathers on social media.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

