Muhammad Mokaev sends a bitter warning to Manel Kape ahead of UFC 304

By Harry Kettle - July 27, 2024

UFC contender Muhammad Mokaev has sent a clear warning to rival Manel Kape ahead of their collision at UFC 304.

Muhammad Mokaev, UFC Vegas 87, Results, UFC

Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape are set to battle it out in a deeply personal flyweight encounter tonight. It seemed like they weren’t big fans of one another for weeks heading into fight night, and a few days ago, they actually got into a huge brawl at the fighter hotel.

RELATED: Video | Manel Kape, Muhammad Mokaev and their teams brawl it out at the UFC 304 fighter hotel

Then, when backstage at the UFC 304 ceremonial weigh-ins, Mokaev actually threw a water bottle at his opponent. Somehow, over the course of the last week, this has become one of the most bitter feuds on the card.

In a short statement released on X, Mokaev sent a message to his foe.

Mokaev sends a warning to Kape

“I ain’t playing games here. I gonna keep his head in Manny. You said you’re undefeated on the streets but you wasn’t ready for Mannys streets. I hope they sew your lip well other day.”

Some may like these guys and some may hate them, but nobody can deny the interest they’ve been able to generate. They know what’s at stake with a potential flyweight title opportunity on the line. Sure, the fight may not wind up living up to the hype, but there’s every reason to believe that they’re going to go out there and put it all on the line.

The only real question is why they’ve been shifted to the early prelims.

What do you expect to happen when the cage door shuts behind Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape? Do you feel as if there’s a finish coming, or will it be a decision win for one of the two? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Manel Kape Muhammad Mokaev UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira

Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones would prefer to face Alex Pereira than unify heavyweight titles

Harry Kettle - July 27, 2024
Matt Hamill, Jon Jones
Matt Hamill

Matt Hamill blasts "cheater" Jon Jones and responds to fans critical of rematch callout

Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight Matt Hamill took his recent callout of Jon Jones to a new level, accusing the UFC heavyweight champion of cheating.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko
Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili headlines UFC 306, Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 booked for co-main event

Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley will face the surging Merab Dvalishvili at the historic UFC 306 event at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Paddy Pimblett, Caolan Loughran
UFC

VIDEO | Paddy Pimblett and UFC 304 fighter Caolan Loughran verbally spar on weigh-in bus

Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024

UFC 304 fighters Paddy Pimblett and Caolan Loughran are fired up ahead of their fights, and their fuel resulted in a verbal sparring match.

Israel Adesanya, Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya predicts Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2, picks a finish

Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya isn’t expecting Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2 to last long.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304

Paddy Pimblett signs new contract ahead of UFC 304 clash against King Green

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2024
Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland praises the power of former opponent Alex Pereira following recent sparring session: “Why do you punch so hard?!”

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has nothing but respect for Alex Pereira.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall admits he was trolling the MMA community with claims that he was soaking his fists in Petrol: “It was all a big f**king joke”

Susan Cox - July 26, 2024

Tom Aspinall is admitting he was trolling the MMA community with claims that he was soaking his fists in Petrol.

Jon Jones, Matt Hamill, Chael Sonnen
Matt Hamill

Matt Hamill offers to rematch Jon Jones at heavyweight to settle controversial ‘12-6’ disqualification victory

Susan Cox - July 26, 2024

Matt Hamill is offering to rematch Jon Jones at heavyweight to settle controversial his ’12-6′ disqualification victory.

UFC 304, Edwards vs. Muhammad, Results, UFC
Leon Edwards

UFC 304: ‘Edwards vs. Muhammad 2’ Weigh-in Results - 1 Fighter Missed Weight

Susan Cox - July 26, 2024

The UFC 304: ‘Edwards vs. Muhammad 2’ official weigh-ins took place today, Friday, July 26th.