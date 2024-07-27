Muhammad Mokaev sends a bitter warning to Manel Kape ahead of UFC 304
UFC contender Muhammad Mokaev has sent a clear warning to rival Manel Kape ahead of their collision at UFC 304.
Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape are set to battle it out in a deeply personal flyweight encounter tonight. It seemed like they weren’t big fans of one another for weeks heading into fight night, and a few days ago, they actually got into a huge brawl at the fighter hotel.
Then, when backstage at the UFC 304 ceremonial weigh-ins, Mokaev actually threw a water bottle at his opponent. Somehow, over the course of the last week, this has become one of the most bitter feuds on the card.
In a short statement released on X, Mokaev sent a message to his foe.
I ain’t playing games here
I gonna keep his head in Manny
You said you’re undefeated on the streets but you wasn’t ready for Mannys streets
Muhammad Mokaev threw a water bottle at Manel Kape when they got backstage at the #UFC304 ceremonial weigh-ins 😳
Mokaev sends a warning to Kape
“I ain’t playing games here. I gonna keep his head in Manny. You said you’re undefeated on the streets but you wasn’t ready for Mannys streets. I hope they sew your lip well other day.”
Some may like these guys and some may hate them, but nobody can deny the interest they’ve been able to generate. They know what’s at stake with a potential flyweight title opportunity on the line. Sure, the fight may not wind up living up to the hype, but there’s every reason to believe that they’re going to go out there and put it all on the line.
The only real question is why they’ve been shifted to the early prelims.
