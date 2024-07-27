Muhammad Mokaev sends a bitter warning to Manel Kape ahead of UFC 304

UFC contender Muhammad Mokaev has sent a clear warning to rival Manel Kape ahead of their collision at UFC 304.

Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape are set to battle it out in a deeply personal flyweight encounter tonight. It seemed like they weren’t big fans of one another for weeks heading into fight night, and a few days ago, they actually got into a huge brawl at the fighter hotel.

Then, when backstage at the UFC 304 ceremonial weigh-ins, Mokaev actually threw a water bottle at his opponent. Somehow, over the course of the last week, this has become one of the most bitter feuds on the card.

In a short statement released on X, Mokaev sent a message to his foe.

I ain’t playing games here

I gonna keep his head in Manny You said you’re undefeated on the streets but you wasn’t ready for Mannys streets

I hope they sew your lip well other day https://t.co/0rVrHXP9vy — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) July 26, 2024