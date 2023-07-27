Tom Aspinall believes he’s already in Jon Jones’ head: “It’s pretty good”

By Josh Evanoff - July 27, 2023
UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall believes he’s already in Jon Jones’ head.

The British fighter made his return at UFC London earlier this month opposite Marcin Tybura. There, he scored a first-round knockout win, in his first fight in a year. Following the victory, Tom Aspinall took to the microphone to call for the winner of Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivac, going down in France later this year.

However, he also called for a future fight with Jon Jones. While ‘Bones’ is currently booked to face Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November, he did quickly answer Tom Aspinall’s callout. Since the callout at UFC London, the heavyweight champion has repeatedly blasted the British fighter, downplaying his chances in a potential fight.

Jon Jones’ recent comments lead Tom Aspinall to believe that he’s already in his head. In a recent interview with BBC Sport, the British heavyweight opined that he’s already affecting ‘Bones’. In the interview, he admitted that he’s happy to get under the legend’s skin, and that was his goal earlier this month.

Tom Aspinall

Image via: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram.

“I’m definitely in his head, it’s pretty good. That was my aim,” Tom Aspinall stated in the interview discussing Jon Jones. “I wanted him to know I exist, I wanted him to know I’m a threat, I wanted to motivate him. I want him to want to fight me.” (h/t BBC)

He continued,  “I think it was pretty funny. I didn’t know I could affect him so much mentally, so I’m pretty happy with that. It’s good because – I’m not even joking – this time last week, I don’t know if he knew that I existed. He should be worried about me because I’ve not shown anything of what I can do yet.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones?

