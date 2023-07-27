Michael Chiesa reveals he reached out to the UFC to try and fight Bo Nickal on short notice at UFC 290

Michael Chiesa tried to face Bo Nickal at UFC 290.

After Tresean Gore pulled out of his UFC 290 scrap against Nickal due to injury, the UFC was in need of an opponent. The promotion ended up settling on Val Woodburn, but Michael Chiesa claims he had previously spoke to the UFC about stepping up on short notice to fight Nickal and the making a quick turnaround to compete this weekend against Holland.

“I’ll let you all in on a little secret, cause I’m not a big social media guy, I’m not into it,” Michael Chiesa said at UFC 291 media day. “(Holland) wasn’t the only guy throwing his hat into the ring, because when Bo Nickal was looking for an opponent, I reached out to Dana and Mick and was like, hey guys, I’m in shape and I’ll still fight Holland. I just don’t really do it on social media. I just reach out to the powers that be. He wasn’t the only one who was looking for an extra check in July.”

