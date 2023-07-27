Michael Chiesa reveals he reached out to the UFC to try and fight Bo Nickal on short notice at UFC 290

By Cole Shelton - July 27, 2023
Michael Chiesa tried to face Bo Nickal at UFC 290.

Michael Chiesa, Bo Nickal

After Tresean Gore pulled out of his UFC 290 scrap against Nickal due to injury, the UFC was in need of an opponent. The promotion ended up settling on Val Woodburn, but Michael Chiesa claims he had previously spoke to the UFC about stepping up on short notice to fight Nickal and the making a quick turnaround to compete this weekend against Holland.

“I’ll let you all in on a little secret, cause I’m not a big social media guy, I’m not into it,” Michael Chiesa said at UFC 291 media day. “(Holland) wasn’t the only guy throwing his hat into the ring, because when Bo Nickal was looking for an opponent, I reached out to Dana and Mick and was like, hey guys, I’m in shape and I’ll still fight Holland. I just don’t really do it on social media. I just reach out to the powers that be. He wasn’t the only one who was looking for an extra check in July.”

RELATED: Stephen Thompson expecting a Fight of the Year contender against Michel Pereira at UFC 291.

Chiesa was impressed by Nickal

When asked if that is a fight Michael Chiesa would be interested in, ‘Maverick’ admitted he was impressed by Nickal and doesn’t think the fight happens with them both in different weight classes.

The only reason why Michael Chiesa was interested in facing Bo Nickal was due to the short notice and him believing it would just be a wrestling match.

“Me and Bo? He looked pretty dang good. I was thinking to myself, it would just be a wrestling match,” Chiesa added. “It wouldn’t be that bad. Then I saw what he did to Val, and I was like, I’m impressed.”

Michael Chiesa is set to end his nearly two-year-long layoff on Saturday at UFC 291 as he faces Kevin Holland. Chiesa enters the scrap on a two-fight losing skid.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bo Nickal Michael Chiesa UFC

Related

Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson shares prediction for proposed Colby Covington vs Leon Edwards title fight: “I don't see Colby having anything for him”

Susan Cox - July 27, 2023
Nate-Diaz-Dustin-Poirier
Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier is open to welcoming Nate Diaz back to the UFC

Susan Cox - July 27, 2023

Dustin Poirier is open to welcoming Nate Diaz back to the UFC.

Alex Pereira, Sean Strickland, UFC 277
Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira weighs in on rumored Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland matchup: “He has a chance”

Susan Cox - July 27, 2023

Alex Pereira is weighing in on the rumored middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira
Jan Blachowicz

UFC 291 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Cole Shelton - July 27, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 291, Jan Blachowicz is set to welcome former middleweight champion Alex Pereira to the light heavyweight division. It’s a fight the Pole asked for and heading into the scrap, Blachowicz is a -122 favorite while the Brazilian is a -102 underdog on FanDuel.

Alex Pereira
UFC

Former UFC champion Alex Pereira reveals it was a USADA agent who followed him in viral Walmart Video

Harry Kettle - July 27, 2023

UFC fighter Alex Pereira has revealed that it was a USADA agent following him in his recent viral Walmart video.

Serghei Spivac, Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis recounts blacking out due to unhealthy weight cut before last UFC fight: “I felt like I actually died”

Harry Kettle - July 27, 2023
Michael Chiesa
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa responds to Kevin Lee’s claims that he turned down a short-notice fight: “He f**king fed you guys a bunch of sh*t”

Harry Kettle - July 27, 2023

Michael Chiesa has rejected a claim from Kevin Lee that he offered to step in and fight him on short notice.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland says he won’t be fighting Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 293: “Someone at the UFC really dropped the ball on this”

Harry Kettle - July 27, 2023

Sean Strickland has claimed that he will not be fighting Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 293.

Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson expecting a 'Fight of the Year' contender against Michel Pereira at UFC 291: "Preparing for the hardest fight ever"

Cole Shelton - July 26, 2023

Stephen Thompson is excited to finally get the chance to face Michel Pereira.

Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson believes he's just entering his prime, has no plans to retire anytime soon: "Five fights and a title"

Cole Shelton - July 26, 2023

Tony Ferguson thinks he’s just entering his prime ahead of his UFC 291 fight against Bobby Green.