Jon Jones dismisses Tom Aspinall as being a legitimate threat to his UFC heavyweight title: “Just a few months ago Gane was the absolute future of MMA”

By Susan Cox - July 25, 2023

Jon Jones is dismissing Tom Aspinall as being a legitimate threat to his UFC heavyweight title.

Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones

It was Tom Aspinall (13-3 MMA) vs Marcin Tybura (24-8 MMA) featured in the heavyweight main event this past Saturday at UFC London. The result was a technical knockout victory for Aspinall at 1:13 of round 1.

Following the dominant victory Aspinall took to calling out current heavyweight champion Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) at the post-fight press conference:

“Another goal of mine is I want to motivate Jon Jones to stick around and fight me. That is my absolute dream.”

Aspinall followed it up when speaking to Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’ saying:

“He’s (Jon Jones) fought a lot of quicker guys before, nobody quicker than me. Quicker than most heavyweights, being at light heavyweight, obviously. But, he’s never fought someone quicker than a light-heavyweight, who’s bigger than him before. Who, is super confident, with big fight IQ, not intimated, who’s young and fresh and doesn’t have a lot of miles on the clock. That’s what I think I bring to the table against Jon.”

‘Bones’ in a series of ‘tweets‘ (which have since been deleted) basically dismissed the 30-year-old Brit:

“Everyone’s the next big thing until I beat them. And then it’s like well. Who was that guy anyway? Just a few months ago Gane was the absolute future of MMA. Best foot work, fastest heavy weight we have ever seen. The most athletic. Now everyone’s like who the hell is that guy.”

“Sometimes I feel like I’ve been in a deja vu, everyone’s going to be the guy to kick my ass. Meanwhile, I’m over here undefeated with a face full of gray hairs.”

Sounds like Jones is believing Aspinall is just a ‘flash in the pan’, much like Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) who recently lost to ‘Bones’ this past March at UFC 285.

As for what’s next for Jon Jones, he’s preparing to defend his title against Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) at UFC 295 which takes place on Saturday, November 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Miocic, 40, has not fought since March of 2021 where he met and was KO’d by Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) at UFC 260.

What do you think of Jones comments? Who do you think will ultimately be the victor at UFC 295 this November?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jon Jones UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 132, UFC 291

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 132 with Jan Blachowicz, Stephen Thompson, and Trevin Giles

Cole Shelton - July 25, 2023
Zabit Magomedsharipov, UFC Moscow, Charles Rosa
Zabit Magomedsharipov

Zabit Magomedsharipov says the UFC put an immediate title shot on the table to try and lure him out of retirement

Harry Kettle - July 25, 2023

Zabit Magomedsharipov has claimed that the Ultimate Fighting Championship offered him a title shot to try and get him out of retirement.

Derek Brunson
Roman Dolidze

Report | Derek Brunson set to return at UFC 295 opposite Roman Dolidze

Harry Kettle - July 25, 2023

According to a recent report from Giorgi Kokiashvili, Derek Brunson and Roman Dolidze will collide at UFC 295.

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Chael Sonnen claims Israel Adesanya has already surpassed fellow UFC champion Jon Jones: “He’s long put Jon Jones in the dust”

Harry Kettle - July 25, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Israel Adesanya has been able to surpass fellow UFC champion Jon Jones.

Chael Sonnen
UFC

Chael Sonnen returns to the broadcast booth for the first time in 16 months at UFC 291

Harry Kettle - July 25, 2023

Chael Sonnen is set to make his return to the broadcast booth for the first time in 16 months at UFC 291.

Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Justin Gaethje knows "for a fact" Islam Makhachev is not as good as Khabib Nurmagomedov and hopes he can "prove that"

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2023
Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

What's next for Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura after UFC London?

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2023

In the main event of UFC London, ranked heavyweights took center stage as Tom Aspinall was taking on Marcin Tybura.

Khamzat Chimaev
Paulo Costa

Khamzat Chimaev vows to "smash" Paulo Costa and make him "cry" at UFC 294: "Nobody likes him"

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is confident he will beat Paulo Costa with ease at UFC 294.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall expects to be UFC champion by July 2024: "Lot of time to think"

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall expects to be champion by this time next year.

Paul Craig and Bo Nickal.
Paul Craig

Paul Craig explains Bo Nickal callout after UFC London win: "I want that kind of legacy"

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Paul Craig has explained why he called out Bo Nickal.