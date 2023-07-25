Jon Jones dismisses Tom Aspinall as being a legitimate threat to his UFC heavyweight title: “Just a few months ago Gane was the absolute future of MMA”

Jon Jones is dismissing Tom Aspinall as being a legitimate threat to his UFC heavyweight title.

It was Tom Aspinall (13-3 MMA) vs Marcin Tybura (24-8 MMA) featured in the heavyweight main event this past Saturday at UFC London. The result was a technical knockout victory for Aspinall at 1:13 of round 1.

Following the dominant victory Aspinall took to calling out current heavyweight champion Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) at the post-fight press conference:

“Another goal of mine is I want to motivate Jon Jones to stick around and fight me. That is my absolute dream.”

Aspinall followed it up when speaking to Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’ saying:

“He’s (Jon Jones) fought a lot of quicker guys before, nobody quicker than me. Quicker than most heavyweights, being at light heavyweight, obviously. But, he’s never fought someone quicker than a light-heavyweight, who’s bigger than him before. Who, is super confident, with big fight IQ, not intimated, who’s young and fresh and doesn’t have a lot of miles on the clock. That’s what I think I bring to the table against Jon.”

‘Bones’ in a series of ‘tweets‘ (which have since been deleted) basically dismissed the 30-year-old Brit:

“Everyone’s the next big thing until I beat them. And then it’s like well. Who was that guy anyway? Just a few months ago Gane was the absolute future of MMA. Best foot work, fastest heavy weight we have ever seen. The most athletic. Now everyone’s like who the hell is that guy.”

“Sometimes I feel like I’ve been in a deja vu, everyone’s going to be the guy to kick my ass. Meanwhile, I’m over here undefeated with a face full of gray hairs.”

Sounds like Jones is believing Aspinall is just a ‘flash in the pan’, much like Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) who recently lost to ‘Bones’ this past March at UFC 285.

As for what’s next for Jon Jones, he’s preparing to defend his title against Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) at UFC 295 which takes place on Saturday, November 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Miocic, 40, has not fought since March of 2021 where he met and was KO’d by Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) at UFC 260.

What do you think of Jones comments? Who do you think will ultimately be the victor at UFC 295 this November?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!