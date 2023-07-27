Derrick Lewis promises six-pack for UFC 291 return: “If not, y’all can talk s*it post-fight!”

By Josh Evanoff - July 27, 2023
UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is promising to be in great shape on Saturday.

Derrick-Lewis

‘The Black Beast’ has been out of the cage since a clash with Sergey Spivak in February. There, the former title challenger suffered his third loss in a row by knockout. Previously, Derrick Lewis suffered lopsided losses at the hands of Sergei Pavlovich and Ciryl Gane in 2022.

Nonetheless, the heavyweight contender is set to return this Saturday night at UFC 291. On the prelims, Derrick Lewis will return to face Marcos Rogerio de Lima, who is riding a two-fight winning streak. However, the Brazilian could be in for a world of hurt, if the Houston native is serious about his comments at media day.

At UFC 291 media day earlier today, Derrick Lewis revealed that he would be weighing in with a six-pack later this week. According to the heavyweight contender, he made massive diet changes after his loss to ‘Polar Bear’ in February. ‘The Black Beast’ added that fans can feel free to roast him if he’s not in great shape on Saturday.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL BELIEVES HE’S ALREADY IN JON JONES’ HEAD: “IT’S PRETTY GOOD”

Derrick Lewis

“Y’all will for sure see a six-pack on me this weekend,” Derrick Lewis stated at UFC 291 media day. “For sure. Even after weigh-ins, I might have a six-pack. Alright, if not, if not, y’all can talk s*it post-fight. I’m going to give you all the chance to talk s*it post-fight if I don’t have a six-pack, during my fight, Alright.”

While Derrick Lewis might not weigh-in with a six-pack on Friday morning, he’s aware of how big of a fight this is for him. Riding a three-fight losing streak, this is a massively important fight for the longtime fan favorite.

What do you make of this news? Are you excited for Derrick Lewis’ return at UFC 291?

Topics:

Derrick Lewis UFC

