Dana White explains why Jon Jones is fighting Stipe Miocic over Tom Aspinall next: “He doesn’t deserve anything!”

UFC executive Dana White still believes that Stipe Miocic deserves to fight Jon Jones over Tom Aspinall.

The British fighter is fresh off his return to the octagon late last month in Manchester. Just a few months after winning interim gold after Jon Jones was forced out of UFC 295, Tom Aspinall faced Curtis Blaydes. ‘Razor’ had handed the interim champion a first-round stoppage loss due to injury back in 2022.

However, Tom Aspinall demolished the wrestler inside of a round at UFC 304. Following the victory, the interim heavyweight champion called for a fight against Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ is now back in training camp, and has long shot down a bout against Aspinall. Instead, Jones has continued to call for a fight against former champion Stipe Miocic.

The two were booked to fight last November, despite Miocic’s long hiatus from the cage. Speaking in a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Dana White again confirmed plans to book Jon Jones against the 41-year-old next. There, the promoter was asked why he wasn’t in favor of Tom Aspinall fighting ‘Bones’, despite his interim title.

“He doesn’t deserve ANYTHING.”👀 Dana White believes Tom Aspinall is “still working his way up” and doesn’t deserve to fight Jon Jones right now. WHAT???🤯@AspinallMMA @JonnyBones pic.twitter.com/LPOZyiD00Q — MMA CHICK🧜🏼‍♀️ (@MMACHICK_) August 6, 2024

Dana White explains why UFC champion Jon Jones will fight Stipe Miocic over Tom Aspinall

In the interview, Dana White stated that Tom Aspinall doesn’t deserve a fight against Jon Jones quite yet. The UFC executive explained that Stipe Miocic, and ‘Bones’ have done a lot to get into their position. While White is hopeful that the winner will face Aspinall post-fight, that’s far from a guarantee.

“What he did to Curtis Blaydes, the way he did and how fast he did it, there’s no doubt. This guy is a scary dude.” Dana White stated to Kevin Iole, discussing Tom Aspinall’s recent win. “He looks like the future of the heavyweight division right? But at the same time, he’s working his way up. He’s climbing up the ladder. Everybody’s like ‘He deserves this, he deserves that’, no.”

He continued, “He doesn’t deserve anything. He looks great, and he looks like he’s going to be the guy. But Stipe [Miocic] and Jon [Jones] have paid their dues, they’ve been here forever and fought everybody… These guys deserve to fight each other. Whoever wins that fight, they owe it to Aspinall to fight him and give him the opportunity that they’ve been given.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC executive Dana White? Would you rather see Jon Jones fight Tom Aspinall or Stipe Miocic?