Kamaru Usman believes Belal Muhammad copied his blueprint to defeat Leon Edwards at UFC 304

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman believes Belal Muhammad copied his blueprint to defeat Leon Edwards.

Last weekend, Belal Muhammad shocked the world. He dominated Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 304 and captured the UFC welterweight championship. It marks the conclusion of an incredible journey to the top of the division, and now, it’s a case of seeing whether or not he can keep hold of it.

As we know, Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman to win the belt. A few years prior, however, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was able to get the better of ‘Rocky’ in their first meeting.

In a back and forth interaction on social media, Usman claimed that Muhammad copied his blueprint to get the title.

He also taught me how to clean your fingerprints off it 🤓 https://t.co/PGSmCi2pwv — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 2, 2024