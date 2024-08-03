Kamaru Usman believes Belal Muhammad copied his blueprint to defeat Leon Edwards at UFC 304

By Harry Kettle - August 3, 2024

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman believes Belal Muhammad copied his blueprint to defeat Leon Edwards.

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad

Last weekend, Belal Muhammad shocked the world. He dominated Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 304 and captured the UFC welterweight championship. It marks the conclusion of an incredible journey to the top of the division, and now, it’s a case of seeing whether or not he can keep hold of it.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman reacts to Belal Muhammad dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “This was textbook”

As we know, Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman to win the belt. A few years prior, however, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was able to get the better of ‘Rocky’ in their first meeting.

In a back and forth interaction on social media, Usman claimed that Muhammad copied his blueprint to get the title.

Muhammad and Usman trade verbal blows

Usman: “Islam is a good man. Had to teach him [Belal Muhammad] how to hold the belt [facepalm emoji].”
Muhammad: “He also taught me how to clean your fingerprints off it.”
Usman: “Whose blueprint did you copy to help you win that fight. Damn at least say thank you.”
Muhammad: “Lol I did what u couldn’t do.. I finished the job I’ll send you bullys blueprint pdf.. just enter your email and credit card information.”

If Kamaru Usman is going to get back into the welterweight title picture, this is a good way to do it. Of course, he probably has to get a win under his belt in order to truly earn it. On the other hand, you’ve got Shavkat Rakhmonov, who continues to call for a crack at the strap.

Do you believe there is a chance we will see Belal Muhammad defend the belt against Kamaru Usman in his next fight? If he does, who do you back in that contest? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Belal Muhammad Kamaru Usman Leon Edwards UFC

