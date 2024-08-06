Amit Elor becomes the youngest USA wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal

20-year-old Olympic wrestler Amit Elor made history at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France this week.

Elor, from California, won the 68kg freestyle wrestling Olympic Gold Medal match against Meerim Zhumanazarova (Kyrgyzstan) on Tuesday. She became the youngest American to earn an Olympic wrestling gold medal, a title previously held by Kyle Snyder.

Elor earned another dominant win in the gold medal match against Zhumanazarova, earning a 3-0 victory. She was visibly emotional while celebrating with her longtime coach, former UFC fighter Sara McMann, on the mats.

“I just couldn’t believe that I became an Olympic champion,” Elor said in her post-event interview. “This has been my dream for my whole entire life. It’s hard to believe. It’s such a full circle moment. For me, the past few months, especially after I made the Olympic team, I received so many messages from younger girls telling me I was their inspiration.

“I really hope that they can chase after their dreams just like I did and they won’t give up either.” (h/t MMA Fighting)