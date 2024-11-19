What’s next for the stars of UFC 309?
The UFC was in New York City, New York for a solid UFC 309 card.
In the main event, Jon Jones was looking to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against Stipe Miocic. The co-main event saw Charles Oliveira taking on Michael Chandler in a five-round lightweight fight.
Ultimately, it was Jones who won by third-round knockout after he dropped Miocic with a body shot. Oliveira, meanwhile, won a clear-cut decision win over Chandler. Following UFC 309, here is what I think should be next for the four fighters involved in the two big fights.
Jon Jones
Jon Jones remained the heavyweight champ as he had a great performance against Stipe Miocic. Jones looked great in the fight and even got Miocic out of there.
However, after the win, Jones was still reluctant to confirm he would fight again. If he does fight again, the Tom Aspinall fight has to be next and is the only fight that ‘Bones’ should do. However, Jones says he doesn’t have an interest in it, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if ‘Bones’ rides off into the sunset and ends his career as the heavyweight champion.
Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic won’t be fighting again. The former heavyweight champion announced his retirement from the sport following his UFC 309 knockout loss to Jon Jones.
Miocic is arguably the greatest heavyweight in UFC history. He’s a future Hall of Famer who had an incredible career.
Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira got back into the win column with a dominating performance over Michael Chandler at UFC 309. Oliveira dominated Chandler on the feet and with his grappling in the first four rounds but did get rocked and had to overcome adversity in the final round.
With the win, Oliveira is back in the title picture. There is no clear-cut next contender at lightweight after Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan so Oliveira getting the winner makes a lot of sense.
Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler proved he still is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster at UFC 309.
Chandler was getting dominated and nearly finished Oliveira in the fifth round showing off his power. If Conor McGregor does return in 2025, that is the fight to make. But, if McGregor won’t return, book Chandler vs. Max Holloway in the Hawaiian’s return to lightweight in a PPV five-round co-main event.
