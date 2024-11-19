What’s next for the stars of UFC 309?

The UFC was in New York City, New York for a solid UFC 309 card.

In the main event, Jon Jones was looking to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against Stipe Miocic. The co-main event saw Charles Oliveira taking on Michael Chandler in a five-round lightweight fight.

Ultimately, it was Jones who won by third-round knockout after he dropped Miocic with a body shot. Oliveira, meanwhile, won a clear-cut decision win over Chandler. Following UFC 309, here is what I think should be next for the four fighters involved in the two big fights.