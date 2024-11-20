Tang Kai vs. Akbar Abdullaev Featherweight MMA World Title fight to headline ONE Fight Night 27

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 19, 2024

ONE Championship’s first U.S. primetime event of 2025 features the highly anticipated return of Tang Kai.  

Tang Kai

ONE Fight Night 27 sees the ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion defend his crown against unbeaten challenger Akbar Abdullaev in the main event. The juggernauts meet on Friday, January 10, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.  

Tang has created a phenomenal aura around himself since joining ONE. The 28-year-old has finished five of his eight opponents in stunning fashion. Stars including Kim Jae Woong, Ryogo Takahashi, and Yoon Chang Min have all fallen to the Chinese fighter. 

He capped off his tenure at ONE 160 in August 2022. Tang outclassed former king Thanh Le across five rounds to crown himself the ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion. In doing so, he became China’s first male MMA World Champion. 

This past March at ONE 166: Qatar, Tang asserted himself even further in the rematch with Le, scoring a third-round knockout. This time, though, a younger challenger has emerged.  

Boasting an 11-0 record, Abdullaev has been unstoppable throughout his run. The 27-year-old has knocked out all three of his opponents in ONE Championship – including two former unbeaten stars in Aaron Canarte and Halil Amir. 

Those wins saw him soar up the ladder, leaving no doubts around his capabilities. So when the two prolific finishers collide at ONE Fight Night 27, fans anticipate that one man will fall inside the distance. 

Tang Kai plans to hand Akbar Abdullaev his first defeat at ONE Fight Night 27

ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion Tang Kai isn’t willing to let the crown slip from his grasps any time soon. 

The Chinese superstar asserted himself at the top of the division with a third-round finish of Thanh Le earlier this year.  

Meanwhile, nobody has been able to subdue Akbar Abdullaev. The Kyrgystan star has 10 knockouts in 11 professional outings. And his prowess will certainly test Tang for as long as the bout lasts.  

But should Tang carve a mark into Abdullaev’s unblemished record, he will remain one of the most feared men in ONE’s featherweight division. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Shamil Gasanov

Shamil Gasanov returns against Halil Amir at ONE Fight Night 26 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 15, 2024
Oumar Kane
ONE Championship

“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane happy to silence doubters: "They don't know me" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 14, 2024

Newly minted ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane was ecstatic to shock the world by beating former three-weight king Anatoly Malykhin this past weekend.   

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

What could be next for Rodtang? 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 14, 2024

Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon dazzled in his return this past weekend at ONE 169.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang wants showdown with Takeru after ONE 169: “It’s time” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2024

Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon returned to his beloved sport for the first time in over a year this past weekend. And he wants to make up for lost time with a super-fight in the immediate future.  

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin hopeful of rematch with Oumar Kane after ONE 169 loss 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2024

Anatoly Malykhin tasted defeat for the first time in his MMA career this past weekend at ONE 169, and now he wants to get right back to work.  

Kade Ruotolo

Kade Ruotolo dreams of ONE lightweight MMA gold: “That’s the top of the mountain” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2024
Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

Jackie Buntan reflects on capturing ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title At ONE 169

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 12, 2024

ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jackie Buntan made good on her bid to finally wear gold in ONE Championship.  

Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrade to defend Bantamweight MMA World Title against Kwon Won Il at ONE 170  

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 12, 2024

ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade isn’t wasting any time in 2025.  

Reinier de Ridder
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder urges fellow fighters not to sign with ONE Championship: “It is a bad mistake”

Harry Kettle - November 11, 2024

UFC newcomer Reinier de Ridder has urged fellow fighters against signing with rival promotion ONE Championship.

KANA
ONE Championship

Kana Morimoto to debut at ONE Friday Fights 92 versus Anissa Meksen 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 11, 2024

Japanese kickboxing star Kana Morimoto has a date for her ONE Championship debut.  