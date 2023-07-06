Tai Tuivasa set for hometown fight in Sydney at UFC 293 against Alexander Volkov

By Cole Shelton - July 6, 2023

Tai Tuivasa will be getting a hometown fight.

Tai Tuivasa

According to MMAJunkie, Tuivasa is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia against Alexander Volkov. The fight has been signed, according to the report. UFC 293 goes down on Sept. 9 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The headliner for the event is not yet official, but the hope is Israel Adesanya will defend his belt in the main event.

Tai Tuivasa (14-5) is currently on a two-fight losing skid. In his most recent effort last December, he suffered a KO loss to Sergei Pavlovich in just 54-seconds at UFC Orlando. Prior to that, he suffered a KO loss to Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Paris. The loss to Gane snapped Tuivasa’s five-fight win streak, as he was coming off a KO victory over Derrick Lewis.

RELATED: UFC returns to Sao Paulo with Fight Night card as Curtis Blaydes takes on Jailton Almeida in the main event.

Tai Tuivasa is currently ranked sixth at heavyweight and is 8-5 inside the Octagon. Tuivasa holds notable wins over Greg Hardy, Andrei Arlovski, and Augusto Sakai among others. The Aussie’s UFC career has been full of streaks as he started out going 3-0 before losing three-straight contests. Following the 3-fight skid, Tuivasa then won five in a row before enduring his two recent losses.

Alexander Volkov (36-10), meanwhile, is on a two-fight win streak and coming off a first-round TKO win over Alexander Romanov back in March. Prior to that, the Russian scored a first-round TKO win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a main event spot last June.

Volkov is currently ranked seventh at heavyweight and is 10-4 in the UFC. In his career, Alexander Volkov holds notable wins over Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum, Hardy, Marcin Tybura, and Roy Nelson among others.

With the addition of Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov, UFC 293 is as follows:

  • Manel Kape vs. Kai Kara-France
  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
  • Viviane Araujo vs. Casey O’Neill
  • Da-un Jung vs. Carlos Ulberg

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alexander Volkov Tai Tuivasa UFC

