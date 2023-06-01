UFC returns to Sao Paulo, Brazil for Fight Night card with Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida as the main event

The UFC is returning to Sao Paulo, Brazil in November and the promotion has its main event.

According to MMAJunkie, the UFC will return to Sao Paulo on November 4 for a Fight Night card which is set to be headlined by a pivotal heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Jailton Almeida. The report states that verbal agreements are in place with contracts expected to be issued in the coming days. The last time the UFC was in Sao Paulo was in 2019 when Jan Blachowicz beat Jacare Souza in the main event.

Curtis Blaydes (17-4 and one No Contest) is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Sergei Pavlovich in the main event of UFC Vegas 71 on April 22. The loss to Pavlovich snapped a three-fight winning streak for ‘Razor’, as he had previously beaten Tom Aspinall, Chris Daukaus and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Blaydes is currently ranked fourth at heavyweight and is 12-4 and one No Contest in the UFC. ‘Razor’ holds notable wins over Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, and Mark Hunt while his other three losses also came by knockout to Francis Ngannou, twice, and Derrick Lewis. This will be Blaydes’ eighth UFC main event and his fourth straight main event.

Jailton Almeida (19-2) headlined his UFC first event last time out and submitted Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the first round back at UFC on ABC 4 on May 13. The Brazilian is currently 5-0 in the UFC and has beaten Shamil Abdurakhimov by second-round TKO, Anton Turkalj by first-round submission, Parker Porter by first-round submission, and Danilo Marques by first-round TKO. Almeida is currently ranked ninth at heavyweight and with a win over Blaydes could be next in line for a title shot.

Currently, Blaydes vs. Almeida is the only fight announced for the November 4 Fight Night card in Sao Paulo, Brazil.