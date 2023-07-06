UFC 290 | Pro fighters make their picks for Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

In the featured fight of UFC 290, a middleweight title eliminator goes down as Robert Whittaker takes on Dricus Du Plessis. Heading into the fight, Whittaker is a sizeable -400 favorite while the South African is a +300 underdog.

Robert Whittaker, Dricus Du Plessis and UFC 290

Ahead of the fight at UFC 290, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros are in favor of the odds as they are unanimous in thinking Whittaker gets the job done.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis:

Jan Blachowicz, UFC light heavyweight: That is a tough one, but I think Whittaker, although I do think it will be closer.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: Robert Whittaker, probably by decision as it’s only three rounds.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: Definitely Robert Whittaker. His skill set is too much and Du Plessis’ cardio comes into question, I don’t think he can put it all together. I think Whittaker finishes him in the third.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: Robert Whittaker by unanimous decision. I’m not the right person as I think Du Plessis sucks but he keeps winning somehow.

Shannon Ross, UFC flyweight: Robert Whittaker. Man, the guy has shown he is levels above everyone in the division but Adesanya. I think Rob wins but I know a lot of people are hoping Du Plessis wins. To me, I think Rob gets it done pretty easily.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I don’t see Whittaker losing that fight at all.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Whittaker is too technical and too skilled for Du Plessis. His cardio and pace will also be the difference.

Kamuela Kirk, UFC lightweight: Whittaker by stoppage.

Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: Robert Whittaker by head kick KO.

Fighters picking Robert Whittaker: Jan Blachowicz, Brandon Royval, Kyle Nelson, Grant Dawson, Shannon Ross, Modestas Bukauskas, Terrance McKinney, Kamuela Kirk, Chris Duncan

Fighters picking Dricus Du Plessis: None

