UFC 290 | Pro fighters make their picks for Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis:

Jan Blachowicz, UFC light heavyweight: That is a tough one, but I think Whittaker, although I do think it will be closer.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: Robert Whittaker, probably by decision as it’s only three rounds.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: Definitely Robert Whittaker. His skill set is too much and Du Plessis’ cardio comes into question, I don’t think he can put it all together. I think Whittaker finishes him in the third.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: Robert Whittaker by unanimous decision. I’m not the right person as I think Du Plessis sucks but he keeps winning somehow.

Shannon Ross, UFC flyweight: Robert Whittaker. Man, the guy has shown he is levels above everyone in the division but Adesanya. I think Rob wins but I know a lot of people are hoping Du Plessis wins. To me, I think Rob gets it done pretty easily.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I don’t see Whittaker losing that fight at all.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Whittaker is too technical and too skilled for Du Plessis. His cardio and pace will also be the difference.

Kamuela Kirk, UFC lightweight: Whittaker by stoppage.

Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: Robert Whittaker by head kick KO.

