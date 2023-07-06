Jon Jones confirms he squashed the beef with fellow UFC champion Israel Adesanya: “Wish my man nothing but the best moving forward”

Jon Jones has squashed the beef with Israel Adesanya.

For years, Jones and Adesanya have taken shots at one another, and it was a fight both men had interest in. The two exchanged verbal jabs countless times in interviews and even just recently, Adesanya claims the story with Jones is not over.

“I’ve never had a conversation with this guy, ever,” Israel Adesanya said on The MMA Hour about Jon Jones. “So how am I going to have a friendship, or buddy-dom with someone I’ve never talked to? We’ve beefed. I don’t like him, he doesn’t like me, but we respect each other’s skills. I was a fan before I was even in the UFC, youngest UFC champion, did a lot of great things for his career. Then he called me out and I was like ‘The f*ck did I do to you?’, so I went back at him. We went back for a bit on Twitter, which was fun. But, you know, the story’s not over.”

However, on Thursday morning, Israel Adesanya surprised many when he shared a video of he and Jon Jones at the Las Vegas airport and the two seemed to be friendly. They pretended to spar with one another, and after that video went viral, ‘Bones’ took to his Instagram to announce the beef with Adesanya is over.

“We need more of this! Life’s too short to not be able to squash beef’s and get along with the homie. It was a real pleasure kicking it with middleweight champion @stylebender last night. Wish my man nothing but the best moving forward #respect,” Jones wrote on Instagram.

It is good to see that Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have decided to squash the beef. With Jones now the heavyweight champion and Adesanya the middleweight champ, it doesn’t seem like they will fight anyway. So, as Jones said, life is too short to hold grudges, so he was happy to start getting along with the middleweight champ.