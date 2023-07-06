Jon Jones confirms he squashed the beef with fellow UFC champion Israel Adesanya: “Wish my man nothing but the best moving forward”

By Cole Shelton - July 6, 2023

Jon Jones has squashed the beef with Israel Adesanya.

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya

For years, Jones and Adesanya have taken shots at one another, and it was a fight both men had interest in. The two exchanged verbal jabs countless times in interviews and even just recently, Adesanya claims the story with Jones is not over.

“I’ve never had a conversation with this guy, ever,” Israel Adesanya said on The MMA Hour about Jon Jones. “So how am I going to have a friendship, or buddy-dom with someone I’ve never talked to? We’ve beefed. I don’t like him, he doesn’t like me, but we respect each other’s skills. I was a fan before I was even in the UFC, youngest UFC champion, did a lot of great things for his career. Then he called me out and I was like ‘The f*ck did I do to you?’, so I went back at him. We went back for a bit on Twitter, which was fun. But, you know, the story’s not over.”

RELATED: Dricus Du Plessis plans to prove he’s the new star by finishing Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

However, on Thursday morning, Israel Adesanya surprised many when he shared a video of he and Jon Jones at the Las Vegas airport and the two seemed to be friendly. They pretended to spar with one another, and after that video went viral, ‘Bones’ took to his Instagram to announce the beef with Adesanya is over.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bony (@jonnybones)

“We need more of this! Life’s too short to not be able to squash beef’s and get along with the homie. It was a real pleasure kicking it with middleweight champion @stylebender last night. Wish my man nothing but the best moving forward #respect,” Jones wrote on Instagram.

It is good to see that Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have decided to squash the beef. With Jones now the heavyweight champion and Adesanya the middleweight champ, it doesn’t seem like they will fight anyway. So, as Jones said, life is too short to hold grudges, so he was happy to start getting along with the middleweight champ.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Jon Jones UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones, UFC

Watch - Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones appear quite chummy in recent meetup (Video)

Susan Cox - July 6, 2023
Jorge Masvidal, UFC
UFC

Jorge Masvidal reveals he was involved in a bathroom brawl during UFC China event

Susan Cox - July 6, 2023

Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal is revealing that he was involved in a bathroom brawl during a UFC China event.

Dricus Du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC 290
UFC

Dricus Du Plessis claims Israel Adesanya is already viewing him as "the champion" ahead of potential title fight

Cole Shelton - July 6, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis is fully focused on Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 but knows a matchup against Israel Adesanya would be massive.

Israel Adesanya, UFC
UFC

Israel Adesanya names 'the sleeper fight' for Saturday's UFC 290 event

Susan Cox - July 6, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has shared his pick for ‘the sleeper fight’ of Saturday night’s UFC 290 event.

Alexandre Pantoja, Deiveson Figueiredo
Brandon Moreno

Michael Bisping explains why he thinks Alexandre Pantoja will dethrone Brandon Moreno at UFC 290: “My word he just takes submissions”

Harry Kettle - July 6, 2023

Michael Bisping has explained why he’s backing Alexandre Pantoja to dethrone Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 this weekend.

Bo Nickal, UFC

Bo Nickal reacts after being made a historic betting favorite for Saturday’s UFC 290 event: “Great value. Hammer it”

Harry Kettle - July 6, 2023
Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

TUF 31 contestant Aaron McKenzie weighs in on Michael Chandler’s claim that Conor McGregor was not there for his team: “He wasn’t at a lot of morning practices”

Harry Kettle - July 6, 2023

TUF 31 contestant Aaron McKenzie has given his thoughts on Michael Chandler’s claim that Conor McGregor wasn’t there for his team during the process.

Alistair Overeem, UFC on ESPN 8
UFC

Alistair Overeem’s management refutes reports of retirement: “He still plans to fight one or two more times”

Harry Kettle - July 6, 2023

Combat sports legend Alistair Overeem’s management appears to have contradicted his recent retirement statement.

Brandon Royval
UFC

UFC 290 backup fighter Brandon Royval breaks down Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2

Cole Shelton - July 5, 2023

Brandon Royval is more than ready to fight for UFC gold on Saturday night at UFC 290.

Robbie Lawler and UFC 290
UFC

Robbie Lawler explains when he realized UFC 290 would be his retirement fight

Cole Shelton - July 5, 2023

Robbie Lawler will be making the walk to the Octagon for the final time on Saturday at UFC 290.