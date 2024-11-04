UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad scoffs at Shavkat Rakhmonov’s request for an interim title fight: “Bro, it’s six weeks”

Muhammad responds to Rakhmonov

“I could see them trying to do something with Shavkat, but he’s calling for an interim title fight and I’m like, interim title fight? Bro, it’s six weeks, not six months that I’m off,” Muhammad told Jon Anik. “But even for myself, if they want to just do that to make it a main event … I mean, I don’t really care about it if they want to make it a title fight regardless because they know who has the real belt. So for me, I know who my next opponent is gonna be. If he wants to wait, it’s gonna be us.”

“We’ve got to stop with the interim title, there’s no need to make an interim title,” former UFC heavyweight champion and current color commentator, Daniel Cormier, said during the UFC Edmonton Fan Q&A. “Belal just won the belt in June or July? Back when I was fighting, if you got hurt, you had a year before they made an interim champion. Now, it’s like people are calling for interim titles — you can almost will yourself into an interim title championship at this point.”

