Colby Covington and Shavkat Rakhmonov continue to trade barbs over potential UFC 310 clash: “Your talking will not help”

UFC welterweight contenders Colby Covington and Shavkat Rakhmonov continue to go back and forth.

‘Nomad’ was set to return to the cage in the main event of UFC 310 on Saturday night. Back for the first time since submitting Stephen Thompson last December, Shavkat Rakhmonov was set to fight for welterweight gold. However, Belal Muhammad withdrew from the contest earlier this month due to injury.

After ‘Remember The Name’ withdrew, there were many names who stepped up. Both Ian Garry and Joaquin Buckley offered to face Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310, but they were booked against each other instead. However, Colby Covington also threw his name in the running earlier this month. Rakhmonov welcomed the matchup with ‘Chaos’ on social media afterward.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Colby Covington again fired shots at Shavkat Rakhmonov. In a brief video clip, the former interim UFC welterweight champion slammed ‘Nomad’, mocking his English-speaking abilities. To end the clip, Covington added that he planned to speak with Dana White shortly about booking the fight.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER PLANS FOR BUSY 2025 WITH POTENTIAL VICTORY OVER CHARLES OLIVEIRA: “OLDEST LIGHTWEIGHT UFC CHAMPION EVER”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colbycovington (@colbycovington)

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Colby Covington trade words over potential UFC 310 fight

“Translate this to whatever caveman dialect you need to.” Colby Covington stated in his newest video directed at Shavkat Rakhmonov. “Get it through that big skull attached to that gumby a*s body. I don’t posture and I don’t bluff. As soon as I get off this beautiful five-star Trump golf course located in the heart of MAGA country, west Palm Beach, Florida, I’m calling Hunter and Dana. Then we’ll see who’s posturing for clicks bozo.”

For what it’s worth, it didn’t take long for Shavkat Rakhmonov to respond. In an Instagram comment, the undefeated welterweight contender kept his response brief. Rakhmonov wrote to Colby Covington:

“Let’s go, I’m ready! Your talking will not help you in the octagon.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight contenders? Do you want to see Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Colby Covington?