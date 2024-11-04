Javier Mendez says Khamzat Chimaev is on same level of Khabib Nurmagomedov & Islam Makhachev despite style differences
Renowned American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez has some big praise for Khamzat Chimaev.
While Chimaev dazzled MMA fans with his red hot UFC start, illnesses halted his momentum. Perhaps mother nature can only hope to contain “Borz,” as he bounced back to deliver the most impressive performance of his fighting career. He injured Robert Whittaker’s bottom teeth to the point where “The Reaper” was forced to tap out as soon as a face crank was applied.
Bottom line is, Chimaev has been living up to the hype and Mendez has taken notice.
Javier Mendez says Khamzat Chimaev is on the same level as Khabib & Makhachev
Speaking to the folks at Red Corner MMA, Javier Mendez said he’d put Khamzat Chimaev in the same league as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. With that said, that doesn’t mean they all share similarities (via Bloody Elbow).
“I think they’re the same level, but they’re different [styles]… They’re not the same fighter, they’re just different just like Khabib and Islam – they’re the same level but they’re different, and Khamzat’s different.”
Many believe that Chimaev may have leapfrogged Sean Strickland for a shot at the UFC Middleweight Championship. The reigning titleholder is Dricus du Plessis, and he recently admitted he’d prefer to face Chimaev next because he anticipates a more exciting fight. In early 2024, du Plessis defeated Strickland to capture the 185-pound gold via split decision.
A title win for Chimaev over du Plessis would certainly help Mendez’s argument. Whether or not UFC matchmakers feel “Borz” is a better option for du Plessis’ next title challenger over Strickland remains to be seen. BJPenn.com will keep you up to speed with the latest updates on the UFC middleweight title picture.
