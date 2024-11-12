Edson Barboza’s UFC return set for February 22 against surging featherweight

UFC featherweight contender and longtime lightweight mainstay Edson Barboza will return to the Octagon on February 22nd against one of the fastest-rising stars at 145lbs.

As MMA Fighting‘s Damon Martin reported, Barboza will face Steve Garcia (17-5) on a UFC Fight Night card at a to-be-determined venue and location. As of this writing, the UFC has yet to formally announce the Barboza vs. Garcia matchup but is expected to do so in the coming days.

Barboza returns to the Octagon for the first time since a main event loss to Lerone Murphy by unanimous decision. Before the Murphy loss, Barboza won back-to-back fights, including a dominant win over Sodiq Yusuff in Oct. 2023.

Barboza, 38, is looking to make at least one final push towards the UFC title before hanging up the gloves. Despite being on the tail end of his career, Barboza has looked impressive in his recent fights, earning a knockout of Billy Quarantillo.

Barboza made the full-time transition to featherweight after a long tenure in the UFC lightweight division. He’s had an up-and-down run at featherweight with losses to Bryce Mitchell and Giga Chikadze.