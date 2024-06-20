Sergei Pavlovich says he feels forgotten about ahead of return at UFC Saudi Arabia: “The facts will be in front of us later”

By Harry Kettle - June 20, 2024

UFC heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich admits that he feels forgotten about heading into his return this weekend.

Sergei Pavlovich going for a walk

On Saturday night, Sergei Pavlovich returns to the Octagon in Saudi Arabia. He will take on Alexander Volkov in a fight that could be absolutely huge for his title prospects. As we know, in his last outing, Pavlovich fell short in a knockout loss to Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight championship.

RELATED: UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ Fight Card and Start Times

Ever since then, he’s been hungry to get back in the win column. We all know about the incredible power that he possesses but with the quality on display at heavyweight, he needs more than that. Plus, when going up against someone like Volkov, you need to be patient and wait for your opportunity.

In a recent interview, the Russian star spoke candidly about his comeback and where he sits in the division.

Pavlovich is ready

“Of course between every fight you figure something out, you learn something new about yourself,” Pavlovich told MMA Junkie through an interpreter on Wednesday. “You sharpen and better yourself. Obviously, I think we changed, and we got better, and we improved.”

“Yeah (I feel forgotten about),” Pavlovich said. “I have a fight on Saturday. We’ll see. The cage will close. I have a fight to win, and then we’ll see what happens next.

“You can plan for something, but as we see right now, plans change a lot, and often. We just have to keep winning and then we’ll see what happens. But the facts will be in front of us later.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe is going to happen when Sergei Pavlovich squares off against Alexander Volkov? How far off of another title shot do you believe he is right now? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

