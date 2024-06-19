The UFC Saudi Arabia ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ Fight Card and Start Times have been announced.

UFC Saudi Arabia will take place this coming Saturday, June 22nd at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Freelance Journalist Marcel Dorff took to ‘X‘ with a promotional poster and line-up for UFC Fight Night sharing:

“Latest #UFCSaudiArabia bout order (per ESPN & http://UFC.com) with updated photos. – Magomedov vs. Lutterbach to the main card. – Naimov vs. Lima to the prelims.”

Latest #UFCSaudiArabia bout order (per ESPN & https://t.co/j5ZVSCKaKC) with updated photos.

– Magomedov vs. Lutterbach to the main card.

– Naimov vs. Lima to the prelims. pic.twitter.com/4jSBDSUWNN — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) June 19, 2024

UFC Saudi Arabia Main Card (3pm ET, 12pm PT, 8pm UK):

Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Muhammad Naimov

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Johnny Walker

UFC Saudi Arabia Preliminary Card (12pm ET, 9am PT, 5pm UK):

Jared Gordon vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Muhammadjon Naimov vs. Felipe Lima

Nicolas Dalby vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Muin Gafurov vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Long Xiao vs. Chang Ho Lee

The main event will feature a middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker (25-7 MMA) and Ikram Aliskerov (15-1 MMA).

Whittaker, 33, last fought and defeated Paulo Costa (14-4 MMA) this past February at UFC 298.

Aliskerov, 31, has won all of his fights under the UFC banner, his most recent TKO victory coming against Warlley Alves (14-8 MMA) last October at UFC 294.

The co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia will feature Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) going up against Alexander Volkov (37-10 MMA) at heavyweight.

Pavlovich, 32, is looking to get back in the win column after being defeated by Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) in November of last year at UFC 295.

Volkov, 35, is sporting 3 wins in a row coming into Saturday’s fight, his most recent victory coming against Tai Tuivasa (14-7 MMA) last September at UFC 293.

Will you be watching UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend? Any predictions for who will be victorious?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!