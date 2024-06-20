Israel Adesanya shares his prediction for Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia: “This is a banger”

Israel Adesanya has shared his prediction for this weekend’s Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov showdown.

As we know, Robert Whittaker is an all-time great in the UFC’s middleweight division. In addition to being a former champion, he’s also had some genuinely incredible moments in the division. Of course, this weekend, he was expecting to face Khamzat Chimaev – but that isn’t going to happen.

Due to an illness, Chimaev was forced to pull out of the contest. Instead, Bobby Knuckles will be going head to head with Ikram Aliskerov. Everyone knows that Aliskerov is a dangerous opponent, but we’ve never seen him against this level of opponent in the UFC.

RELATED: Robert Whittaker plans to make a “statement” against Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia: “Stop Ikram in his tracks”

Israel Adesanya, who is 2-0 against Whittaker, recently gave his thoughts on this fight and how he thinks it’ll play out.