Sean Strickland brutally slams Khamzat Chimaev for ties to “terrorist dictators”: “You are not compatible with America”

By Josh Evanoff - October 8, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland isn’t a fan of Khamzat Chimaev.

Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev

‘Tarzan’ has been out of the cage since his June return at UFC 302. In the co-main event, Sean Strickland faced fellow striker Paulo Costa, in his first bout since losing middleweight gold in January. There, the former champion outstruck ‘The Eraser’ en route to a split-decision victory. With the win, he seemingly secured another title fight.

As of now, Sean Strickland remains unbooked. However, the former UFC middleweight champion has been linked to a rematch with Dricus du Plessis for next year. In the meantime, the striker seemingly has a lot of time on his hands. That extra time has led Strickland to release a lengthy rant about Khamzat Chimaev on social media.

On Instagram, the former UFC middleweight champion utterly slammed ‘Borz’. Sean Strickland wrote that Khamzat Chimaev shouldn’t even be allowed to be in America, due to his ties to “terrorists”. While the striker didn’t mention who he was referring to, it’s likely ‘Tarzan’ is alluding to the Chechen’s ties to Ramzan Kadyrov.

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland slams Khamzat Chimaev

In a follow-up post, Sean Strickland slammed Khamzat Chimaev for his alleged crypto scam earlier this year. As of now, the undefeated middleweight hasn’t responded to the former champion’s comments on social media. However, it is likely Chimaev will respond sooner rather than later, as he’s previously slammed Strickland.

As of now, the wrestler is expected to make his return to the cage at UFC 308 later this month. In the co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev is expected to clash with former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. The bout will be the Chechen’s first five-round appearance in the octagon.

With the victory, Khamzat Chimaev hopes to earn a title shot. However, it seems that Sean Strickland is standing in the way of that goal.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you agree with Sean Strickland about Khamzat Chimaev?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Khamzat Chimaev Sean Strickland UFC

