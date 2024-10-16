Robert Whittaker sends scathing warning to Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 308: “As soon as he steps inside that Octagon…”

By Cole Shelton - October 16, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker sent a scathing warning to Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their UFC 308 fight.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev

Whittaker and Chimaev have been rebooked to fight next Saturday in Abu Dhabi in a highly-anticipated bout. It’s a pivotal fight for the middleweight division as the winner will likely get a title shot. Although Chimaev is the betting favorite, Whittaker believes right when ‘Borz’ steps into the Octagon he is in danger.

“As soon as he steps inside that octagon with me, he’s in deep waters. He’s already in the waters that I want him to be in,” Whittaker said to talkSport. “It’s different because I’ve never been outright disliked, but you know what, it didn’t affect me too much three months ago in Saudi Arabia and I don’t expect it to affect me too much in this fight.

“One thing is I’ve never tried to play to the crowd and that’s what they see – they see real – I’m in there to do a job. I’m in there to try and put him away, to bury Chimaev. So I’ll work on winning the crowd over after that,” Whittaker added.

Khamzat Chimaev is undefeated but he hasn’t fought in a year so there are questions around him. However, Robert Whittaker isn’t overlooking him as he knows Chimaev is a tough challenge for anyone.

Robert Whittaker vows to finish Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308

Even though Whittaker knows Chimaev is a tough out, he has confidence he won’t just get his hand raised but will do so by stoppage.

“In any way possible,” Whittaker said. “I’ve left no stone unturned and I’ve trained my heart out for this. I’m going to get in there, I’ve got 25 minutes with him. I’m looking to try and take his head off the entire 25 minutes. But, I’ve addressed every skill set for this fight.”

The fight is five rounds, even though it’s not the main event, which Whittaker believes benefits him as the longer it goes, the better he gets.

Robert Whittaker enters the bout with a 26-7 record and is coming off a KO win over Ikram Aliskerov back in June. He was originally supposed to fight Chimaev on that date, but ‘Borz’ withdrew. The former middleweight champion has notable wins over Paulo Costa, Jared Cannonier, Yoel Romero, Jacare Souza, and Marvin Vettori among others.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is 13-0 as a pro and coming off a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman. Chimaev is 7-0 in the UFC and has notable wins over Kevin Holland, Gilbert Burns, and Li Jingliang.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Mike Perry

VIDEO | Bodycam footage of Mike Perry’s DUI arrest released

Curtis Calhoun - October 16, 2024
Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, KO, UFC 300, Pros react, UFC
Max Holloway

Max Holloway clowns Ilia Topuria for wearing replica BMF title: "I don't know, it's sus"

Fernando Quiles - October 16, 2024

Max Holloway is questioning Ilia Topuria’s mentality after he posed with a replica BMF championship.

Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry insists Colby Covington continues to duck UFC fight

Fernando Quiles - October 16, 2024

Ian Machado Garry has hurled ducking accusations Colby Covington’s way.

Belal Muhammad
Ilia Topuria

Belal Muhammad offers to slap fellow UFC champion Ilia Topuria amid beef

Fernando Quiles - October 16, 2024

Belal Muhammad says he’s prepared to slap Ilia Topuria around if he wants to turn their beef into physicality.

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone
Donald Cowboy Cerrone

Dana White rejects proposed Donald Cerrone return to the UFC

Harry Kettle - October 16, 2024

UFC president Dana White has rejected the idea of retired legend Donald Cerrone making his return to the promotion.

Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley expresses interest in possible Colby Covington fight

Harry Kettle - October 16, 2024
Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen believes prime Conor McGregor may have been the greatest of all time

Harry Kettle - October 16, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor, in his prime, may have been the greatest fighter of all time.

Conor McGregor's leg
UFC

Conor McGregor teases UFC comeback as he makes return to the gym

Harry Kettle - October 16, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has teased a comeback once again with a recent image of him returning to the gym.

Belal Muhammad, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Belal Muhammad says Conor McGregor illustrates the "Dark side of fighting" in response to Irish star's latest rant

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad believes Conor McGregor is no longer a role model for young athletes amidst his long Octagon hiatus.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier hints at multiple bouts before retiring, names a few opponent possibilities

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024

Former interim UFC lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier wants two fights in 2025 to complete his legendary career in the Octagon.