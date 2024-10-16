Robert Whittaker sends scathing warning to Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 308: “As soon as he steps inside that Octagon…”
Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker sent a scathing warning to Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their UFC 308 fight.
Whittaker and Chimaev have been rebooked to fight next Saturday in Abu Dhabi in a highly-anticipated bout. It’s a pivotal fight for the middleweight division as the winner will likely get a title shot. Although Chimaev is the betting favorite, Whittaker believes right when ‘Borz’ steps into the Octagon he is in danger.
“As soon as he steps inside that octagon with me, he’s in deep waters. He’s already in the waters that I want him to be in,” Whittaker said to talkSport. “It’s different because I’ve never been outright disliked, but you know what, it didn’t affect me too much three months ago in Saudi Arabia and I don’t expect it to affect me too much in this fight.
“One thing is I’ve never tried to play to the crowd and that’s what they see – they see real – I’m in there to do a job. I’m in there to try and put him away, to bury Chimaev. So I’ll work on winning the crowd over after that,” Whittaker added.
Khamzat Chimaev is undefeated but he hasn’t fought in a year so there are questions around him. However, Robert Whittaker isn’t overlooking him as he knows Chimaev is a tough challenge for anyone.
Robert Whittaker vows to finish Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308
Even though Whittaker knows Chimaev is a tough out, he has confidence he won’t just get his hand raised but will do so by stoppage.
“In any way possible,” Whittaker said. “I’ve left no stone unturned and I’ve trained my heart out for this. I’m going to get in there, I’ve got 25 minutes with him. I’m looking to try and take his head off the entire 25 minutes. But, I’ve addressed every skill set for this fight.”
The fight is five rounds, even though it’s not the main event, which Whittaker believes benefits him as the longer it goes, the better he gets.
Robert Whittaker enters the bout with a 26-7 record and is coming off a KO win over Ikram Aliskerov back in June. He was originally supposed to fight Chimaev on that date, but ‘Borz’ withdrew. The former middleweight champion has notable wins over Paulo Costa, Jared Cannonier, Yoel Romero, Jacare Souza, and Marvin Vettori among others.
Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is 13-0 as a pro and coming off a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman. Chimaev is 7-0 in the UFC and has notable wins over Kevin Holland, Gilbert Burns, and Li Jingliang.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Khamzat Chimaev Robert Whittaker UFC