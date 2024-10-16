Robert Whittaker sends scathing warning to Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 308: “As soon as he steps inside that Octagon…”

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker sent a scathing warning to Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their UFC 308 fight.

Whittaker and Chimaev have been rebooked to fight next Saturday in Abu Dhabi in a highly-anticipated bout. It’s a pivotal fight for the middleweight division as the winner will likely get a title shot. Although Chimaev is the betting favorite, Whittaker believes right when ‘Borz’ steps into the Octagon he is in danger.

“As soon as he steps inside that octagon with me, he’s in deep waters. He’s already in the waters that I want him to be in,” Whittaker said to talkSport. “It’s different because I’ve never been outright disliked, but you know what, it didn’t affect me too much three months ago in Saudi Arabia and I don’t expect it to affect me too much in this fight.

“One thing is I’ve never tried to play to the crowd and that’s what they see – they see real – I’m in there to do a job. I’m in there to try and put him away, to bury Chimaev. So I’ll work on winning the crowd over after that,” Whittaker added.

Khamzat Chimaev is undefeated but he hasn’t fought in a year so there are questions around him. However, Robert Whittaker isn’t overlooking him as he knows Chimaev is a tough challenge for anyone.