Julianna Pena reveals UFC wants to book Amanda Nunes against her or Kayla Harrison next: “Wants to look like a hero”

By Josh Evanoff - October 14, 2024

The UFC reportedly wants to book Amanda Nunes against the winner of Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison.

‘The Veneluzen Vixen’ returned to the octagon in the co-main event of UFC 307 earlier this month. There, Julianna Pena competed for the first time since her defeat against Amanda Nunes in the summer of 2022. For her first fight back, the former champion faced new bantamweight titleholder, Raquel Pennington.

Ultimately, Julianna Pena handed ‘Rocky’ a split-decision defeat in her first title defense. Post-fight, the newly crowned champion called out ‘The Lioness’, over a long-awaited fight with Kayla Harrison. For her part, the former PFL star defeated Ketlen Vieira earlier on in the night, defeating the Brazilian by unanimous decision.

In the days following UFC 307, Amanda Nunes released a short video to social media. While the Brazilian retired following a victory over Irene Aldana last year, it seems the legend is willing to return. Speaking with Ariel Helwani earlier today, Julianna Pena discussed the Brazilian’s comeback, as well as a fight with Kayla Harrison.

UFC champion Julianna Pena opens up on fights with Amanda Nunes, Kayla Harrison

There, Julianna Pena revealed that she spoke with the UFC about a potential trilogy with Amanda Nunes. However, the company informed the champion that ‘The Lioness’ wanted to wait a bit. Instead, they want to book the Brazilian against the winner of Pena vs. Kayla Harrison at some point in 2025.

“They said ‘She wants to face the winner of you vs. Kayla [Harrison].” Julianna Pena stated to Ariel Helwani, when asked about future UFC fights with Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes. “So she will comeback. But, she’s waiting to fight the winner. So, she thinks I’m going to lose to Kayla and when I beat Kayla, she’s going to say ‘I’m still retired’. But if Kayla wins, she’s going to come out of retirement like a hero.”

She continued, “The reality is, and I know this for a fact. She thinks she doesn’t have anything to prove against me, and she feels that she hates Kayla more than she wants to prove something and fight me in a trilogy… I know she wants to fight, I know she retired too early. So does Dana, and so does the promotion. That’s the fight that entices me, and makes me want to get out of bed in the morning.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC champion? Would you rather watch Amanda Nunes fight Julianna Pena or Kayla Harrison?

Amanda Nunes Julianna Pena Kayla Harrison UFC

