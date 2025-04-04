WATCH | 47-year-old UFC veteran suffers brutal one-punch KO in scary bare knuckle fight

Aleksei Oleinik fans, look away. The 47-year-old Russian heavyweight, known for his exciting run in the UFC, was back in action on April 4, when he took on fellow MMA veteran Geronimo Dos Santos in a bare knuckle boxing fight at BKFC Dubai.

It could not have gone much worse for him.

In the waning moments of the first round, Oleinik was hit with a blistering right hand that immediately separated him from consciousness. It was a concerning scene, particularly given the fact that he is 47 years old.

See it below:

Oleinik boasts an insane MMA record of 61-18-1. He has picked up wins over a number of legends, including Fabricio Werdum, Mark Hunt, and Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic. However, he was always known as a grappler first and foremost, and famously scored several of the only Ezekiel chokes in UFC history.

That had some fans questioning what the heck he was doing competing in BKFC — a bare knuckle fighting promotion with a similar rule set to traditional boxing.