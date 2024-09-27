Merab Dvalishvili calls to rematch Sean O’Malley at UFC 309: “I wanna show him I will beat him again”
Merab Dvalishvili wants his first title defense to be a rematch against Sean O’Malley.
Dvalishvili became the UFC’s bantamweight champion with a clear-cut decision win over O’Malley at UFC 306 at Sphere. Following the win, most assumed that Dvalishvili would face Umar Nurmagomedov next. However, since the fight, O’Malley has called for a rematch as he claimed he won rounds 1, 3, and 5.
Following Sean O’Malley’s claims that he won the fight, Merab Dvalishvili took to social media to call for a rematch with ‘Suga.’
I hear O’Malley thinks he won the fight and is looking for a rematch. If he wants it he can have it. Let’s do it November 16th at the Garden and then I’ll still defend the title against whoever the UFC wants me to fight next. What do you think? @SugaSeanMMA
— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) September 27, 2024
“I hear O’Malley thinks he won the fight and is looking for a rematch. If he wants it he can have it. Let’s do it November 16th at the Garden and then I’ll still defend the title against whoever the UFC wants me to fight next. What do you think? @SugaSeanMMA,” Dvalishvili wrote.
Merab Dvalishivili wants rematch at MSG
Merab Dvalishvili then sent out another tweet saying he wants the Sean O’Malley rematch to prove he is the better fighter. He also says he is ducking Umar Nurmagomedov as he wants the undefeated fighter next time out.
O'Malley DM'd me
this past Tuesday – Push for the rematch. He is so sure he won the fight that I wanna show him I will beat him again and again. I was gonna give him a quick turnaround in NY. I'm not ducking Umar – after the rematch I will fight him or anyone else UFC puts in…
— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) September 27, 2024
“O’Malley DM’d me this past Tuesday – Push for the rematch. He is so sure he won the fight that I wanna show him I will beat him again and again. I was gonna give him a quick turnaround in NY. I’m not ducking Umar – after the rematch I will fight him or anyone else UFC puts in front of me,” Dvalishvili added.
It is interesting that Merab Dvalishvili is now interested in the rematch with Sean O’Malley. But, after ‘Suga’ has claimed he deserved to win, Dvalishvili wants to silence O’Malley once and for all.
Whether or not that will happen is to be seen, but it does seem likely that Dvalishvili will face Nurmagomedov next, and possibly even later this year.
Dvalishvili is 18-4 as a pro and riding a four-fight winning streak.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC