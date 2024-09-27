Merab Dvalishvili calls to rematch Sean O’Malley at UFC 309: “I wanna show him I will beat him again”

Merab Dvalishvili wants his first title defense to be a rematch against Sean O’Malley.

Dvalishvili became the UFC’s bantamweight champion with a clear-cut decision win over O’Malley at UFC 306 at Sphere. Following the win, most assumed that Dvalishvili would face Umar Nurmagomedov next. However, since the fight, O’Malley has called for a rematch as he claimed he won rounds 1, 3, and 5.

Following Sean O’Malley’s claims that he won the fight, Merab Dvalishvili took to social media to call for a rematch with ‘Suga.’

I hear O’Malley thinks he won the fight and is looking for a rematch. If he wants it he can have it. Let’s do it November 16th at the Garden and then I’ll still defend the title against whoever the UFC wants me to fight next. What do you think? @SugaSeanMMA — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) September 27, 2024

