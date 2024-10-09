Chael Sonnen compares Jorge Masvidal to a recent box office flop: “Greatest waste of money”

Chael Sonnen discussed one of the year’s most talked-about films while simultaneously attacking Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal wants to return to the UFC Octagon after retiring from MMA after a loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Since then, he’s focused on promoting his fight organizations and fought in a professional boxing match against Nate Diaz earlier this year.

Sonnen and Masvidal are anything but cordial. The two sides have gone back and forth on social media for years with accusations flying between former UFC title challengers.

Joker: Folie à Deux is one of the biggest films of the year but has come under intense scrutiny in recent days. After giving a poor review of the movie, Sonnen used it as an opportunity to poke fun at Masvidal.