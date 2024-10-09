Chael Sonnen compares Jorge Masvidal to a recent box office flop: “Greatest waste of money”

By Curtis Calhoun - October 9, 2024

Chael Sonnen discussed one of the year’s most talked-about films while simultaneously attacking Jorge Masvidal.

Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal

Masvidal wants to return to the UFC Octagon after retiring from MMA after a loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Since then, he’s focused on promoting his fight organizations and fought in a professional boxing match against Nate Diaz earlier this year.

Sonnen and Masvidal are anything but cordial. The two sides have gone back and forth on social media for years with accusations flying between former UFC title challengers.

Joker: Folie à Deux is one of the biggest films of the year but has come under intense scrutiny in recent days. After giving a poor review of the movie, Sonnen used it as an opportunity to poke fun at Masvidal.

Chael Sonnen revamps Jorge Masvidal beef

In a recent tweet, Sonnen took his latest jab at Masvidal.

“Joker II – Greatest waste of money and potential since Jorge Masvidal,” Sonnen tweeted.

As of this writing, Masvidal hasn’t responded to Sonnen’s tweet. He’s repeatedly threatened Sonnen in the past, and Sonnen needed extra security while in Miami for UFC 299.

Sonnen fought two-time UFC rival Anderson Silva in a boxing match earlier this year, calling out Masvidal after the result. It’s uncertain if Sonnen still has an interest in appearing in the boxing ring again if the Masvidal fight draws closer to fruition.

Masvidal’s 2019 run will forever live in UFC lore. In 2019, he earned finishes over Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Diaz to cement himself as a UFC superstar.

However, Masvidal’s end to his UFC tenure featured plenty of struggles. He ended his UFC run on a four-fight losing streak, including decision losses to Burns and former American Top Team teammate Colby Covington.

Time will tell if Sonnen will follow up his words with actions and fight Masvidal in the ring. For now, he’s using his platform to try to insult Masvidal any chance he gets.

