Merab Dvalishvili pivots on Umar Nurmagomedov title shot: “I am a company man!”

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has reversed course on his willingness to face Umar Nurmagomedov for his first title defense. Dvalishvili earned the UFC bantamweight title by unanimous decision against Sean O’Malley at UFC 306. He used his wrestling and timely striking to stifle and frustrate O’Malley over five rounds of action. After winning the bantamweight title, Dvalishvili seemed disinterested in facing Nurmagomedov in his next fight. Nurmagomedov surged to the top of the rankings by defeating Cory Sandhagen last month. Many across the sport criticized Dvalishvili, including Nurmagomedov himself, for his reluctance to face the Dagestani star next. The newly-crowned bantamweight champion has heard those criticisms.

Merab Dvalishvili changes his tune on Umar Nurmagomedov

In a recent tweet, Dvalishvili clarified his stance on facing Nurmagomedov next.

Guys- I hear all of you! I am a company man. Whoever the UFC puts in front of me , I will fight as I always do ,even if I don't think they deserve the next shot. Let's Go 🦾 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) September 18, 2024

“Guys- I hear all of you!” Dvalishvili tweeted Wednesday. “I am a company man. Whoever the UFC puts in front of me, I will fight as I always do, even if I don’t think they deserve the next shot. Let’s Go.”

It’s uncertain when Dvalishvili will return for his first title defense. Nurmagomedov, after defeating Sandhagen, seems ready to go once the UFC is ready to book his next fight.

Dvalishvili’s path to the title shot came after a string of impressive wins. On the way to the belt, he defeated former UFC champions Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, and José Aldo.

Dvalishvili extended his ongoing win streak to 11 with the victory over O’Malley. After back-to-back losses to begin his UFC tenure, he’s dominated his opponents.

Dvalishvili entered the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings this week at No. 7. Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov is knocking on the door after an unblemished career at present.

Dvalishvili’s recent comments about Nurmagomedov likely won’t do anything to change the UFC matchmakers’ minds on facing Nurmagomedov next. The bantamweight title fight is expected to be fireworks, featuring two of the best grapplers in the sport.