Merab Dvalishvili pivots on Umar Nurmagomedov title shot: “I am a company man!”

By Curtis Calhoun - September 18, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has reversed course on his willingness to face Umar Nurmagomedov for his first title defense.

Merab Dvalishvili, Umar Nurmagomedov

Dvalishvili earned the UFC bantamweight title by unanimous decision against Sean O’Malley at UFC 306. He used his wrestling and timely striking to stifle and frustrate O’Malley over five rounds of action.

After winning the bantamweight title, Dvalishvili seemed disinterested in facing Nurmagomedov in his next fight. Nurmagomedov surged to the top of the rankings by defeating Cory Sandhagen last month.

Many across the sport criticized Dvalishvili, including Nurmagomedov himself, for his reluctance to face the Dagestani star next. The newly-crowned bantamweight champion has heard those criticisms.

Merab Dvalishvili changes his tune on Umar Nurmagomedov

In a recent tweet, Dvalishvili clarified his stance on facing Nurmagomedov next.

“Guys- I hear all of you!” Dvalishvili tweeted Wednesday. “I am a company man. Whoever the UFC puts in front of me, I will fight as I always do, even if I don’t think they deserve the next shot. Let’s Go.”

It’s uncertain when Dvalishvili will return for his first title defense. Nurmagomedov, after defeating Sandhagen, seems ready to go once the UFC is ready to book his next fight.

Dvalishvili’s path to the title shot came after a string of impressive wins. On the way to the belt, he defeated former UFC champions Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, and José Aldo.

Dvalishvili extended his ongoing win streak to 11 with the victory over O’Malley. After back-to-back losses to begin his UFC tenure, he’s dominated his opponents.

Dvalishvili entered the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings this week at No. 7. Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov is knocking on the door after an unblemished career at present.

Dvalishvili’s recent comments about Nurmagomedov likely won’t do anything to change the UFC matchmakers’ minds on facing Nurmagomedov next. The bantamweight title fight is expected to be fireworks, featuring two of the best grapplers in the sport.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Brendan Schaub, Noche UFC

Brendan Schaub slams UFC 306 at 'Rainforest Cafe' Las Vegas Sphere: "Looks f*cking great, but the product is s*it!"

Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2024
Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones is lying about UFC 309 fight being his last: "He did not mean it!"

Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2024

Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is serious about retirement.

Conor McGregor, Turki Alalshikh
UFC

Conor McGregor asks Turki Alalshikh to book UFC return after Michael Chandler fight falls through: "I'm out of the loop"

Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2024

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor hopes Turki Alalshikh can help book his return.

Khamzat Chimaev, Dricus du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev says champion Dricus du Plessis is a "bad version of me" ahead of middleweight return

Curtis Calhoun - September 18, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev believes Dricus du Plessis’s best fighting days are behind him, despite pulling off arguably the biggest win of his career.

Brian Ortega, UFC 306
UFC

Brian Ortega vows "to make some moves to get better" after UFC 306 loss

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2024

Brian Ortega knows he has to make some moves if he is going to get better.

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling reveals he's out of UFC 307 bout against Movsar Evloev due to injury

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
Merab Dvalishvili

Kamaru Usman encourages newly minuted UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili to embrace Umar Nurmagomedov’s challenge

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024

Kamaru Usman has encouraged UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili to embrace Umar Nurmagomedov’s recent challenge.

Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Dana White confirms Tom Aspinall will be the backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Tom Aspinall will serve as the backup fighter for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

UFC

Khamzat Chimaev makes huge change in training camp ahead of UFC 308: "I am going to take a big step forward"

Fernando Quiles - September 18, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev has made one key adjustment to his training camp.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway believes “deep down inside” Ilia Topuria is actually cheering for him ahead of UFC 308: “He’s an odd fella for sure”

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024

Max Holloway believes Ilia Topuria is actually cheering for him heading into their mammoth UFC 308 collision next month.