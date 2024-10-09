Francis Ngannou accuses Dana White of lying over UFC vs. Boxing paydays: “Unless he was writing the check…”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has responded to Dana White’s claims that he would’ve made more money if he’d stayed with the promotion.

Ngannou will make his MMA return against 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira on October 19th in Riyadh. He returns to the cage almost three full years since his UFC finale; a win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Since then, it’s been a roller coaster ride back to the cage for Ngannou. He parted ways with the UFC following a lengthy contract dispute and has headlined two boxing cards against heavyweight stars Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

White has made several accusations towards Ngannou since the former heavyweight champion left the promotion. He claimed that the UFC offered him the biggest heavyweight deal in UFC history and that he would’ve made more than in his first two professional boxing fights combined.

Ngannou called White’s bluff.