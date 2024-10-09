Francis Ngannou accuses Dana White of lying over UFC vs. Boxing paydays: “Unless he was writing the check…”
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has responded to Dana White’s claims that he would’ve made more money if he’d stayed with the promotion.
Ngannou will make his MMA return against 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira on October 19th in Riyadh. He returns to the cage almost three full years since his UFC finale; a win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.
Since then, it’s been a roller coaster ride back to the cage for Ngannou. He parted ways with the UFC following a lengthy contract dispute and has headlined two boxing cards against heavyweight stars Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.
White has made several accusations towards Ngannou since the former heavyweight champion left the promotion. He claimed that the UFC offered him the biggest heavyweight deal in UFC history and that he would’ve made more than in his first two professional boxing fights combined.
Ngannou called White’s bluff.
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White’s boxing claims
In a recent interview with CBS Sports‘s Shakiel Mahjouri, Ngannou responded to White’s claims.
“Unless he was the one writing the check, I don’t see how he could know that,” Ngannou said. “But for me, as the inside one that was receiving that money after leaving the UFC, and from what the UFC was proposing, it was just a trap. It wasn’t a solid contract as well…so that’s a lie.”
Ngannou then reacted to White’s comments about entering the boxing business.
“Honestly, I don’t know anything about what he said. He’s said a lot of things by now, we’re all confused.”
White teased some impending announcements about Zuffa’s move into boxing in recent media appearances.
Ngannou and White’s relationship remains complicated despite their business split. If Ngannou’s recent comments are any indication, they won’t make amends anytime soon.