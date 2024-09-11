Sean O’Malley believes he could surpass Conor McGregor in star power soon: “I’m the guy”

By Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes he’s arguably a bigger star than Conor McGregor.

Sean O’Malley Conor McGregor

‘Sugar’ is set to return to the cage in the main event of Noche UFC on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Set to headline the promotion’s first card from The Sphere, Sean O’Malley will look to make his second title defense. Back for the first time since a decision victory over Marlon Vera at UFC 299, the bantamweight champion will face Merab Dvalishvili.

For his part, ‘The Machine’ is currently riding a ten-fight winning streak last defeating Henry Cejudo in February. At Noche UFC media day earlier today, Sean O’Malley was asked about his return to the cage. There, the bantamweight champion made a head-turning comment about his star power, and Conor McGregor.

At Noche UFC media day, Sean O’Malley opined that he could pass ‘The Notorious’ in star power soon. ‘Sugar’ added that he could skyrocket past the Irishman if he loses his next fight. As of now, Conor McGregor lacks a return date since pulling out of his June return against Michael Chandler. However, the Irishman is expected to return early next year.

Sean O’Malley opens up on Conor McGregor comparisons ahead of UFC return

“I think I’m very close.” Sean O’Malley responded when asked about passing Conor McGregor in popularity. “I think Conor’s still got one more big fight in him, because of all the question marks. ‘Can Conor come back, can he actually beat Chandler?’ So, I think Conor still has one more huge fight.”

He continued, “If he goes out there and loses his next fight, it would be like six in a row. It has to die down eventually, right? Maybe not, that’s just how big of a star he is. But I would assume if he goes out there and loses, I’m there, I’m the guy. I’m the number one.”

For what it’s worth, Sean O’Malley’s comments about Conor McGregor don’t come as a huge surprise. For most of 2024, the two stars have been feuding and trading comments back and forth. O’Malley has gone as far as to challenge McGregor to a future meeting at 155 pounds.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC bantamweight champion? Do you believe Sean O’Malley will pass Conor McGregor in popularity?

