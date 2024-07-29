Sean O’Malley promises he’d beat Conor McGregor in a fight as bad blood boils

Sean O’Malley continues heel turn against Conor McGregor

In a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley went off on McGregor.

“I weigh 155, 160, there’s weight classes for a reason…I will chirp Conor [McGregor] because I do believe I can beat Conor in a fight,” O’Malley said of McGregor. “I think stylistically, I could beat Conor…I wouldn’t call out somebody if I thought I couldn’t beat them. Conor’s 5’7″, he’s thick but he’s short…I don’t think I would put him out on one shot [though]… talk s***? Let’s do it.”

For the record, McGregor is listed as 5’9″, not 5’7″ as O’Malley stated above.

As of this writing, McGregor hasn’t responded to O’Malley’s latest remarks, although it could be only a matter of time.

McGregor was supposed to return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler before withdrawing due to a toe injury. A timeline for his return is uncertain, as is his expected fight with Chandler.

O’Malley has repeatedly expressed that McGregor is one of his idols for how he developed into a global superstar. Ahead of his latest pay-per-view headliner, O’Malley is looking to continue to enhance his marketability and star power.

Despite the past cordiality, tensions remain thick between O’Malley and McGregor, and a possible future fight might not be outside of the realm of possibility.