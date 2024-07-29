Sean O’Malley promises he’d beat Conor McGregor in a fight as bad blood boils

By Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley remains torn in his stance regarding Conor McGregor following the recent beef between the two sides.

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor

Tensions have ramped up between O’Malley and McGregor in recent weeks over O’Malley testing positive for Ostarine earlier in his career. After seeing a tweet in which McGregor mocked his explanation for the positive test, O’Malley attacked McGregor on social media, calling the former two-division champion a “drug addict”.

McGregor hasn’t fought since shattering his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. O’Malley, meanwhile, will headline UFC 306 against Merab Dvalishvili.

Despite their different weight classes, O’Malley is supremely confident in his chances if he and McGregor were booked to fight.

Sean O’Malley continues heel turn against Conor McGregor

In a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley went off on McGregor.

“I weigh 155, 160, there’s weight classes for a reason…I will chirp Conor [McGregor] because I do believe I can beat Conor in a fight,” O’Malley said of McGregor. “I think stylistically, I could beat Conor…I wouldn’t call out somebody if I thought I couldn’t beat them. Conor’s 5’7″, he’s thick but he’s short…I don’t think I would put him out on one shot [though]… talk s***? Let’s do it.”

For the record, McGregor is listed as 5’9″, not 5’7″ as O’Malley stated above.

As of this writing, McGregor hasn’t responded to O’Malley’s latest remarks, although it could be only a matter of time.

McGregor was supposed to return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler before withdrawing due to a toe injury. A timeline for his return is uncertain, as is his expected fight with Chandler.

O’Malley has repeatedly expressed that McGregor is one of his idols for how he developed into a global superstar. Ahead of his latest pay-per-view headliner, O’Malley is looking to continue to enhance his marketability and star power.

Despite the past cordiality, tensions remain thick between O’Malley and McGregor, and a possible future fight might not be outside of the realm of possibility.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

