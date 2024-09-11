Belal Muhammad explains why he continues to mock Leon Edwards: “I am just better than you”

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is happy to kick Leon Edwards while he’s down.

‘Remember The Name’ and ‘Rocky’ clashed earlier this summer in the main event of UFC 304 in Manchester. The bout was their first time in the cage with each other since their meeting in March 2021. That night in the UFC Apex saw Leon Edwards outstrike Belal Muhammad early, but an eye poke led to a no-contest.

In the years since that eye poke, the welterweights developed quite the feud. Heading into UFC 304, things were tense, but Belal Muhammad was expected to suffer a resounding defeat. Instead, the underdog outstruck and outgrappled Leon Edwards en route to a unanimous decision victory. With the victory, Muhammad was finally the champion.

Since then, the newly crowned welterweight titleholder has been linked to a fight with Kamaru Usman, or Shavkat Rakhmonov. However, Belal Muhammad has continued to taunt Leon Edwards on social media, and in several interviews. That’s in spite of the fact that the welterweight has admitted that he won’t give ‘Rocky’ a trilogy fight for years.

RELATED: ROBERT WHITTAKER’S MANAGER REVEALS SEAN STRICKLAND REJECTED UFC 305 CLASH: “WE SAID ABSOLUTELY!”

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad opens up on rivalry with Leon Edwards

Speaking in a recent interview with UFC commentator Michael Bisping, Belal Muhammad was asked about Leon Edwards. There, ‘Remember The Name’ admitted that he loves to kick the British fighter while he’s down. According to Muhammad, the disrespect stems from the lack of respect from Edwards prior to their rematch.

“It got to me, it pissed me off.” Belal Muhammad stated in the interview, when asked about Leon Edwards. “That’s why even now, where I hate to even bring up fights, when I beat a fighter, I never want to kick a man while he’s down. But Leon, I’ll kick when he’s down, I don’t care. I’m going to make him pay because they said I wasn’t worth it, they said he was going to walk through me, they said I was going to be an easy fight.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “For me to go out there and beat him the way I did, and now for him to go ghost, nobody knows what happened to him, and for his team to come out with little excuses, like saying ‘Oh he had a bad back the whole time’ and Leon comes out and says ‘Oh, I didn’t get good sleep’, like bro, just own up to it. I was better than you. I am better than you.”

What do you make of these comments about former UFC champion Leon Edwards? Who do you want to see Belal Muhammad fight next?