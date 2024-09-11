Belal Muhammad explains why he continues to mock Leon Edwards: “I am just better than you”

By Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is happy to kick Leon Edwards while he’s down.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, UFC 300

‘Remember The Name’ and ‘Rocky’ clashed earlier this summer in the main event of UFC 304 in Manchester. The bout was their first time in the cage with each other since their meeting in March 2021. That night in the UFC Apex saw Leon Edwards outstrike Belal Muhammad early, but an eye poke led to a no-contest.

In the years since that eye poke, the welterweights developed quite the feud. Heading into UFC 304, things were tense, but Belal Muhammad was expected to suffer a resounding defeat. Instead, the underdog outstruck and outgrappled Leon Edwards en route to a unanimous decision victory. With the victory, Muhammad was finally the champion.

Since then, the newly crowned welterweight titleholder has been linked to a fight with Kamaru Usman, or Shavkat Rakhmonov. However, Belal Muhammad has continued to taunt Leon Edwards on social media, and in several interviews. That’s in spite of the fact that the welterweight has admitted that he won’t give ‘Rocky’ a trilogy fight for years.

RELATED: ROBERT WHITTAKER’S MANAGER REVEALS SEAN STRICKLAND REJECTED UFC 305 CLASH: “WE SAID ABSOLUTELY!”

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad opens up on rivalry with Leon Edwards

Speaking in a recent interview with UFC commentator Michael Bisping, Belal Muhammad was asked about Leon Edwards. There, ‘Remember The Name’ admitted that he loves to kick the British fighter while he’s down. According to Muhammad, the disrespect stems from the lack of respect from Edwards prior to their rematch.

“It got to me, it pissed me off.” Belal Muhammad stated in the interview, when asked about Leon Edwards. “That’s why even now, where I hate to even bring up fights, when I beat a fighter, I never want to kick a man while he’s down. But Leon, I’ll kick when he’s down, I don’t care. I’m going to make him pay because they said I wasn’t worth it, they said he was going to walk through me, they said I was going to be an easy fight.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “For me to go out there and beat him the way I did, and now for him to go ghost, nobody knows what happened to him, and for his team to come out with little excuses, like saying ‘Oh he had a bad back the whole time’ and Leon comes out and says ‘Oh, I didn’t get good sleep’, like bro, just own up to it. I was better than you. I am better than you.”

What do you make of these comments about former UFC champion Leon Edwards? Who do you want to see Belal Muhammad fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards UFC

Related

John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor sitting

John Kavanagh opens up on Conor McGregor's return to training ahead of UFC return: "He's looking very sharp"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Daniel Cormier says Las Vegas Sphere venue's aura could benefit Sean O'Malley against Merab Dvalishvili

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

UFC analyst and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels Sean O’Malley will hold a distinct advantage over Merab Dvalishvili in embracing the unique aura of UFC 306.

Chael Sonnen, Belal Muhammad
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen pitches a surprising contender for Belal Muhammad's first title defense

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes a title eliminator fight between two top contenders could set Belal Muhammad up to face an up-and-coming welterweight star.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

UFC 306 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili title fight

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2024

In the main event of UFC 306, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Sean O’Malley looks to defend his belt for the second time against Merab Dvalishvili. Heading into the fight, O’Malley is a slight -140 favorite while the Georgian is a +110 underdog on FanDuel.

Alexa Grasso
UFC

Alexa Grasso responds to not headlining UFC 306 with Valentina Shevchenko trilogy

Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2024

UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso has given her response to not getting the UFC 306 headlining spot.

Sean O’Malley

Matt Brown dismisses notion that UFC protects Sean O’Malley: "They don’t need any specific star”

Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2024
Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Kayla Harrison gives Ronda Rousey her due: "She paved the way when there was no way"

Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2024

Kayla Harrison doesn’t care about the negative perception around Ronda Rousey.

Israel Adesanya crying
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya drops out of pound-for-pound list as Aljamain Sterling returns

Harry Kettle - September 10, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is out of the pound-for-pound list with Aljamain Sterling taking his place.

Rafael Fiziev
UFC

Rafael Fiziev confirms he's ready for UFC return after ACL injury

Harry Kettle - September 10, 2024

UFC star Rafael Fiziev has confirmed he’s ready to return to the promotion after his ACL injury last year.

Demetrious Johnson
UFC

Demetrious Johnson reveals interesting reason behind MMA retirement

Harry Kettle - September 10, 2024

Demetrious Johnson has provided a fascinating reason for his recent retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts.