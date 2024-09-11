Canelo Alvarez teases 2025 clash with Conor McGregor, predicts the fight
Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez welcomes a crossover fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2025 if the two sides can come to terms.
Alvarez faces Edgar Berlanga in a Mexican Independence Day Weekend showcase in Las Vegas this Saturday. He returns to the ring to defend the WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles against the surging Berlanga.
Alvarez is arguably the biggest star in boxing today after recent wins over the likes of Jermell Charlo, Gennady Golovkin, and Caleb Plant. He’s regarded as arguably the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world.
Alvarez’s former opponent, Floyd Mayweather Jr., clashed with McGregor in a crossover fight in 2017. After defeating Berlanga this weekend, Alvarez isn’t ruling out turning his attention towards a matchup with McGregor.
Canelo Alvarez promises “Easy money” knockout vs. Conor McGregor
During a recent interview with Manouk Akopyan, Alvarez was asked about a potential clash against McGregor next year.
“Why not? And then we’ll show that boxing is better [than MMA],” Alvarez said of McGregor. “Easy money. [I’ll knock him out] at the time I want. One round, two rounds, three rounds, whatever I want.”
McGregor taunted Alvarez over contract demands for a potential fight with David Benavidez. Alvarez has said he’ll agree to a matchup with Benavidez in exchange for a $200 million payday.
McGregor targeted his return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler before withdrawing due to injury. He’s targeting a potential return for early 2025, as UFC CEO Dana White recently revealed.
First thing’s first for Alvarez as he prepares to defend his titles against the upstart Berlanga. The 27-year-old Berlanga enters this weekend with a 22-0 record, including a recent knockout of Padraig McCrory.
Alvarez vs. McGregor might be in the works in 2025, depending on McGregor’s anticipated return to the UFC Octagon. In the meantime, their beef appears to be ramping up as 2024 draws to a close.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Canelo Alvarez Conor McGregor UFC