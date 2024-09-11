Canelo Alvarez teases 2025 clash with Conor McGregor, predicts the fight

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez welcomes a crossover fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2025 if the two sides can come to terms.

Alvarez faces Edgar Berlanga in a Mexican Independence Day Weekend showcase in Las Vegas this Saturday. He returns to the ring to defend the WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles against the surging Berlanga.

Alvarez is arguably the biggest star in boxing today after recent wins over the likes of Jermell Charlo, Gennady Golovkin, and Caleb Plant. He’s regarded as arguably the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

Alvarez’s former opponent, Floyd Mayweather Jr., clashed with McGregor in a crossover fight in 2017. After defeating Berlanga this weekend, Alvarez isn’t ruling out turning his attention towards a matchup with McGregor.