Rose Namajunas slated for flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris

By Josh Evanoff - June 23, 2023

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will face Manon Fiorot in September.

Rose Namajunas

‘Thug Rose’ has been out of the cage for well over a year, last competing last May. There, Rose Namajunas attempted to make yet another title defense against Carla Esparza. However, the two ended up putting on one of the worst bouts in promotional history at UFC 274.

In that co-main event, ‘Cookie Monster’ scored a split-decision win to earn the gold. The defeat was Rose Namajunas’ second to the newly crowned champion, but furthermore, it ended her strawweight title reign. Since then, the former titleholder has been repeatedly called out by names such as Mackenzie Dern.

Rose Namajunas

Image: @ufc on Instagram

Nonetheless, Rose Namajunas won’t be facing the Brazilian next, or any strawweight for that matter. As first reported by MMA Junkie, ‘Thug Rose’ will be returning to the cage in September at UFC Paris. There, she will make her 125-pound promotional debut against Manon Fiorot.

‘The Beast’ is continuing to climb the UFC women’s flyweight rankings. Sitting at 10-1 with five wins inside the octagon, Manon Fiorot is coming off a unanimous decision win over Kaitlyn Chookagian. Following that win, the Frenchwoman called for a title shot, but she will now have to go through the former champion.

With the addition of Rose Namajunas vs. Manon Fiorot, the UFC Paris card continues to build. As of now, the card is set to be headlined by a five-round heavyweight clash between Ciryl Gane and Sergei Spivac.

‘Bon Gamin’ enters the main event riding a two-fight losing streak, losing to names such as Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. Meanwhile ‘Polar Bear’ has won three in a row, all coming by the way of stoppage.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Who do you got? Rose Namajunas or Manon Fiorot?

