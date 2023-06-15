Dana White announces three blockbuster UFC main events for August and September fight cards

By Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

Dana White has confirmed three upcoming Fight Night main events for the summer schedule.

Dana White

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is in full force and the promotion is beginning to hit the road and go international for more Fight Night cards. On Thursday, Dana White announced the main events for UFC Nashville on August 5, UFC Singapore on August 26, and UFC Paris on September 2.

In the main event of UFC Nashville, top-15 bantamweights collide as Cory Sandhagen takes on Umar Nurmagomedov. Sandhagen is currently ranked fourth at bantamweight and is coming off a decision victory over Marlon Vera and is on a two-fight win streak. Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, is ranked 11th and will be headlining his first UFC event. Umar is 16-0 overall and 4-0 in the UFC and is coming off a KO win over Raoni Barcelos.

Dana White also confirmed the main event of UFC Singapore which sees former featherweight champion Max Holloway take on former title challenger Korean Zombie. Holloway is ranked second at featherweight and is coming off a decision victory over Arnold Allen which got him back into the win column after losing to Alexander Volkanovski for a third time.

Korean Zombie, meanwhile, has not fought since April 2022 when he suffered a TKO loss to Volkanovski for the belt. ‘TKZ’ has said this will likely be his retirement fight.

The final main event Dana White announced was Ciryl Gane headlining the UFC’s return to Paris against Serghei Spivac. Gane is headlining the second-ever UFC event in Paris – as he was also the main event last year against Tai Tuivasa – as the Frenchman looks to return to the win column.

Gane is coming off a first-round submission loss to Jon Jones for the heavyweight title back in March. Spivac, meanwhile, is ranked #8 at heavyweight and is coming off a submission win over Derrick Lewis in his first UFC main event.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White UFC

