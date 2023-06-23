Dana White reveals planned meeting with Elon Musk for Mark Zuckerberg fight: “Like UFC 1 for Christ’s sake”

By Josh Evanoff - June 23, 2023

Life is stranger than fiction, UFC president Dana White fully intends to make Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.

Over the last few days, the two billionaires have been going back and forth over a potential fight. For a while now, the two have been at odds, as they both manage massive social media platforms. Earlier this week, Elon Musk offered a cage fight to help settle their dispute, and Mark Zuckerberg agreed.

Later, the owner of Twitter confirmed that he was serious about fighting in the cage. For his part, Mark Zuckerberg is a noted MMA fan who regularly trains, having trained with the likes of Alexander Volkanovski. To add to the drama, Dana White later stated that he would be willing to make the fight.

In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Dana White discussed the bout. There, he revealed that he was minutes away from a virtual meeting with Elon Musk regarding the fight. Furthermore, Dana White confirmed that Mark Zuckerberg was also serious, but that they had to figure out weight issues.

Seeing as how there’s a massive size difference between the two, Dana White noted that they would have to find a way to bridge that gap. Nonetheless, the UFC president confirmed the bout would be an exhibition, that would be non-sanctioned.

“I’ve been talking to both of them back and forth, [Elon and I] have a call in about five minutes here,” Dana White stated on The Pat McAfee Show. “I don’t know, listen. First of all, if they both agree and they both say, let’s start here. Elon Musk is six foot two, two-hundred and twenty pounds. Mark Zuckerberg is not, okay. There’s a huge difference, this thing would be like UFC 1 for Christ’s sake.”

He continued, “We’d have to figure out the weight stuff, I don’t know how the commissions will look at this thing… Well, it would be an exhibition, it wouldn’t be sanctioned by a commission. There’s still a lot of things you would have to work through to make this fight happen. But, what I love and respect is that both of these guys are down, they both want to do it. They both want to fight, for people that aren’t even fight fans, this is fun. It’s fun to talk about, it’s fun to think about, you know me man, I’m in the middle trying to put the pieces together and see what we can do.”

What do you make of these comments from Dana White? Would you watch Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk in the UFC?

Dana White Mark Zuckerberg UFC

