Daniel Cormier shares the “off the record” advice he supplied Michael Chandler on how to secure the Conor McGregor fight

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has shared the advice he gave Michael Chandler regarding getting the Conor McGregor fight.

At this moment in time, it doesn’t seem as if Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is going to happen. If it does, it isn’t going to happen anytime soon, given that McGregor isn’t back in the USADA testing pool and he also has legal issues to resolve.

For Michael Chandler, this is obviously quite the body blow. This would serve as the biggest payday of his career by a country mile, but unfortunately, things aren’t quite falling into place. It’s a shame, too, given how well their styles would match up.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier revealed some advice he gave to Chandler about keeping the fight alive.

“I don’t know what Chandler can do to make him move quicker into USADA, to make him agree to the fight faster. I guess just kinda talking s*** to him might help but I don’t know if that’s going to be enough.”