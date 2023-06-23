Daniel Cormier shares the “off the record” advice he supplied Michael Chandler on how to secure the Conor McGregor fight
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has shared the advice he gave Michael Chandler regarding getting the Conor McGregor fight.
At this moment in time, it doesn’t seem as if Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is going to happen. If it does, it isn’t going to happen anytime soon, given that McGregor isn’t back in the USADA testing pool and he also has legal issues to resolve.
For Michael Chandler, this is obviously quite the body blow. This would serve as the biggest payday of his career by a country mile, but unfortunately, things aren’t quite falling into place. It’s a shame, too, given how well their styles would match up.
During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier revealed some advice he gave to Chandler about keeping the fight alive.
“I don’t know what Chandler can do to make him move quicker into USADA, to make him agree to the fight faster. I guess just kinda talking s*** to him might help but I don’t know if that’s going to be enough.”
Cormier advises Chandler
“Mike’s in a weird position. I spoke to him off the record today a little bit, just two text messages. He’s in a position where he has to wait and see, because that’s where he is but my one bit of advice to him was don’t let the fight fall by the wayside. Do whatever you have to do to keep this fight together because this is a fight that can really make you at a level that no one else in the fight game can do.”
Quotes via MMA News
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor Daniel Cormier Michael Chandler UFC