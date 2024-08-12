Robert Whittaker shares prediction for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 305

Robert Whittaker believes the middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 is truly 50-50.

Du Plessis is looking to defend his middleweight title for the first time when he takes on the division’s former champ in Adesanya. It’s an intriguing matchup that the oddsmakers have ‘Stylebender’ as a slight favorite in.

However, Whittaker, who has fought both men, thinks it should be a pick’em as he believes there are clear paths to victory for both fighters.

“They are 50-50 odds, that is how much I think either one can sway. I think there is a 50 percent chance Izzy kind of keeps him at his end of the jab, utilizes that spacing, doesn’t have his back get put against the fence, defend some takedowns, and ultimately wins by decision. I also think there is a 50 percent chance, Dricus does what he did to Strickland. Pushes into that space, takes him down, wears him out, turns it into a dogfight. Doesn’t get a finish, but drags it out that he still is the remaining champ. 50-50, my money is on those two results, kinds of methods of winning,” Whittaker said on his MMArcade Podcast.

Robert Whittaker says his only prediction is the fight going the distance, as he doesn’t think Dricus Du Plessis will be able to land the KO shot against Israel Adesanya. Whittaker also believes Du Plessis has a good chin and won’t get put out by Adesanya, which is why ‘The Reaper’ believes the fight is 50-50.

Regardless of who wins, Robert Whittaker plans on getting the next middleweight title shot. Whittaker is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 308 on Oct. 26 in Abu Dhabi against Khamzat Chimaev. If Whittaker can beat the undefeated fighter, he should get a title shot next time out.

Whittaker is 26-7 as a pro and coming off a KO win over Ikram Aliskerov back in June. Before that, he beat Paulo Cosat by decision in February to return to the win column after losing by TKO to Du Plessis.